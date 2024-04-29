DIEZ Receives 2024 NALAC Fund For The Arts Grant

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



DIEZ has been named as one of the 38 Latinx artists and ensembles to receive a 2024 National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures Fund for the Arts (NFA) grant, this year.

"We are incredibly honored and moved to be recipients of this prestigious grant, on our first solo project together," co-founder Phillip Gregory Burke issued in a statement. "This spectacular opportunity catapults DIEZ right out the gate, as a new organization that cements us as theatre practitioners."

Representing heritages from Mexico, Peru, Cuba, Haiti, Puerto Rico, The Dominican Republic, Chile, and Costa Rica, DIEZ is a multi-hyphenate ensemble of intergenerational Latiné artists, comprising of Peggy Robles-Alvarado, Phillip Gregory Burke, Adrian Costa, Diego Lanao, Tanya Perez, Nilsa Reyna, Rebbekah Vega-Romero, Jaymes Sanchez, Daniela Thome, and Andrew Aaron Valdez, who amplify their diverse backgrounds, through the performing arts. As artistic agents of change, their programming demystifies the playwrights' process, allowing community members to engage intimately with the creative procedures of working artist's narratives, with the expressed hope of redefining community-minded artistry.

The cohort first came together as 2023 Inaugural Fellows in the LPC Summer Jam, created by Darrel Alejandro Holnes, produced at the Dramatists Guild of America and is proud to be fiscally sponsored by Robleswrites Productions Inc.

For over 15 years, the NALAC Fund for the Arts has been the only national grant program of its kind, exclusively supporting U.S. and Puerto Rico-based artists and arts organizations.

