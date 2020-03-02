DIANA: A TRUE MUSICAL STORY to Record Original Cast Album

Diana producers Grove Entertainment (Beth Williams), Frank Marshall and The Araca Group celebrated the first preview performance at Broadway's Longacre Theatre today by announcing that the Original Broadway Cast Recording of the new musical will be recorded by UMe, a division of Universal Music Group, and released this summer. The cast will go into the recording studio a week after the show's official opening on March 31st. Composer David Bryan and Ian Eisendrath, Musical Supervisor and Arranger, will produce the album.

Bryan, who wrote music & lyrics for the musical with Joe DiPietro (book & lyrics), is the keyboardist, singer and founding member of Bon Jovi and was recently inducted into the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame. He and DiPietro are also the Tony Award ®-winning writing team behind Memphis, which won the 2010 Tony Award for Best Musical.

David Bryan says, "I'm very excited to be joining forces with UMe to release the Diana cast album. I have such admiration and respect for the entire cast and creative team. Thanks to my collaborator, Joe, and also my musical director and fellow cast album producer, Ian. Looking forward to the recording journey."

Universal Music Enterprises (UMe) is the centralized U.S. catalog and special markets entity for UMG. Working in tandem with all of the company's record labels, UMe provides a frontline approach to catalog management, a concentration of resources, opportunities in new technologies and an emphasis on strategic marketing initiatives to engage all types of consumers across multiple entry points and platforms.

Credits for the Original Cast Album will be the following. Produced by David Bryan and Ian Eisendrath; Co-Produced by John Clancy and Joe DiPietro, Engineered and mixed by Derik Lee, Music Supervision, Arrangements and Music Direction by Ian Eisendrath, Orchestrations by John Clancy and Album Coordination by Haley Bennett.

Diana stars Jeanna de Waal as Princess Diana and she is joined by Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye as "Queen Elizabeth". The ensemble includes: Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Bruce Dow, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye Hopkins, Andre Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomas Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck

Tony Award -winning director Christopher Ashley (Come From Away) and the writers Bryan and DiPietro bring us face-to-face with one of the 20th century's most compelling figures in this landmark musical event, featuring an epic and sweeping contemporary score with music supervision and arrangements by Olivier Award® winner Ian Eisendrath, choreography by Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and Diana's iconic style reimagined by six-time Tony Award-winning costume designer William Ivey Long.

This is the story of the most famous woman of the modern age: Diana, Princess of Wales. Thrust into a spotlight brighter than any the world had ever known, Diana soon finds herself at odds with her husband, an unrelenting news media, and the monarchy itself. Leading fiercely with her heart, Princess Diana stands up for her family, her country and herself, while managing to capture the hearts of the world. She defied expectations, she rocked the royals and she created a legacy that will endure forever.

The full creative team includes scenic design by Tony Award-winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award-winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award-winner Natasha Katz, sound design by Tony Award-nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Tony Award-nominee John Clancy, and casting by Telsey + Company.





