Curious Theatre Branch Publishes New Collection of Works CURIOUS PLAYS: CHICAGO 1988-2022

This handsome thick paperback contains eight works of the imagination by Curious playwrights Jayita Bhattacharya, Bryn Magnus, Jenny Magnus, and more.

Nov. 22, 2022  

Just in time for holiday gift giving - and to encourage a new generation creating works of the imagination - Curious Theatre Branch and Jackleg Press has released the new book Curious Plays: Chicago 1988-2022, An Anthology of Contemporary Theater.

This handsome thick paperback contains eight works of the imagination by Curious playwrights Jayita Bhattacharya, Bryn Magnus, Jenny Magnus, Beau O'Reilly, Shawn Reddy, Matt Rieger, Matt Test and Julia Williams. It also holds production photos and profiles and a wonderful introductory abecedarium by Barrie Cole. Books are now available online at Jackleg Press, bookshop.org and amazon.com. (512 pages, paperback, ISBN 978-1-956907-02-5).

Curious and its community partners will host two book release events in Chicago this December, featuring some of the playwrights and excerpts of their published works, interpreted by Curious Theater Branch associates.

Saturday, December 3 at 7 pm

Experimental Sound Studio (5925 N. Ravenswood Ave., Chicago), long time venue and recording studio presents both The Crooked Mouth band doing a live recorded set alongside some scenes from the plays in the book, and also featuring a special appearance by Robin Cline. ess.org

Sunday, December 18 at 7 pm

Our friends at Andersonville's top community bookstore, Women and Children First (5233 N. Clark St., Chicago), once again celebrate The Curious Theatre Branch. Many scenes from the book will be presented and copies of the book will be available for immediate purchase.

womenandchildrenfirst.com

For more information on Curious Theatre Branch, visit www.curioustheatrebranch.com

TodayTix Black Friday

