'Cuba y Puerto Rico son...' Concert Comes to Hostos Center For The Arts and Culture

The Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture will present "Cuba y Puerto Rico son..." a two-part, dual headlining concert celebrating some of the greatest music and performers from both islands in one night - on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. (EDT).

Humberto Ramírez, who recently celebrated his 40th year in music with a thrilling performance in Puerto Rico, is now bringing that celebration to New York City. The acclaimed trumpeter, bandleader, and artist will perform his most iconic Latin jazz compositions and songs joined by his vocalist Michelle "La Brava" and Francisco Alcalá.

In A Tribute To La Lupe, the Mambo Legends Orchestra will perform 13 of her most iconic songs. Under the musical direction of José Madera, the 21- piece orchestra, augmented by the 25-piece Bronx Arts Ensemble string sections, will deliver a groundbreaking live performance. A performance never before heard live on stage. Powerhouse vocalists Michelle "La Brava" and Lena Burke, the scion of the famous Burke musical family from Cuba, will bring La Lupe's music to life with their incredibly passionate performances.

The former members of the Tito Puente Orchestra, now united as the world-renowned Mambo Legends Orchestra, under the musical direction of José Madera, alongside Mitch Frohman, will take you on a musical journey through La Lupe's immortalized classics such as "Puro Teatro," "Que Te Pedí," "La Tirana," and more.

The acclaimed Bronx Arts Ensemble, a mainstay of Bronx culture, will add an orchestral dimension to the concert, featuring 13 violins, 4 violas, 4 cellos, 2 flutes, and 3 French horns! A never before heard performance live on stage. Hosted by Mr. Joe Conzo, Sr., the celebrated Latin music historian and author of "Mambo Diablo: My Journey with Tito Puente."

The grand concert will be held at the Main Theater of Hostos Community College, located at 450 Grand Concourse (at 149th Street) in the Bronx. Tickets start at $45 with discounts available for students, seniors and groups of 10 or more. They can be purchased online at www.hostoscenter.org or by calling 718-518-4455 (M-F, 9am-5pm), or by visiting the Hostos Box Office Window (Mon-Fri, from 1pm to 4pm) or from 5:30 pm on the day of the concert. Hostos Community College is easily accessible by public transportation (IRT 2, 4, 5 Trains and Bronx Bx1, Bx2, Bx19 buses to 149th Street & Grand Concourse) or by car (Exit 3 off the Major Deegan Expressway - I-87).