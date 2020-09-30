Country Music Singer/Songwriter Mac Davis Dies at 78

To Broadway fans, Davis is known for his role in The Will Rogers Follies in 1992.

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Mac Davis, COUNTRY MUSIC singer/songwriter and actor, has died at age 78 following heart surgery.

To Broadway fans, Davis is known for his role in The Will Rogers Follies in 1992. However, Davis is best known as a musician, songwriter, and television actor.

Davis got his start writing for Elvis Presley. He wrote hit songs such as "Memories", "In the Ghetto", "Don't Cry Daddy", and "A Little Less Conversation".

Davis then went on to enjoy a career of his own as a solo artist, with songs such as "Baby Don't Get Hooked on Me" and "Stop and Smell the Roses." He won the ACM Entertainer of the Year award in 1975.

In addition to his work as a musician, Davis was also an actor, starring in various TV specials, as well as his own show, The Mac Davis Show, which ran from 1974-1976. He has also appeared on King of the Hill, That '70s Show, Rodney, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, and more.

