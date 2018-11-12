Could Rapper Travis Scott Bring His Next Project to Broadway?

This week, during an appearance on the Ellen show, rapper Travis Scott alluded to potential plans for a theatrical concept album.

According to Scott he's a lover of Broadway and is exploring theatrical angles for his next outing.

"I love Broadway, it's just super dope," Scott said. "I was thinking my next album should be like... I do a play for a whole week, so where I just do a play, design a whole play around my album."

Scott is currently promoting his recently released album, "Astroworld." See his full appearance on Ellen below.

Penning and featuring on various cuts for Kanye West's "Cruel Summer" and "Yeezus," Scott first left his mark with 2014's seminal "Owl Pharaoh" and "Days Before Rodeo" mixtapes. "Days Before Rodeo" garnered a platinum plaque and stormed the Top 200 at #3, while notching his first #1 on the Top Hip-Hop/Rap Albums Chart. In 2016, his second platinum opus "Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight" crashed the Billboard Top 200 and Top Hip-Hop/Rap Albums Chart and debuted at #1. "Goosebumps" featuring Kendrick Lamar earned RIAA triple-platinum status, the Young Thug collaboration, "Pick Up The Phone," featuring Quavo, went double-platinum; "Beibs in the Trap" featuring Nav soared to platinum; and "Through the Late Night" featuring Kid Cudi became gold.

