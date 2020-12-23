Costume Designer-Turned-Pastry Chef Becky Frey Shares Gingerbread Broadway Masterpiece
The theater district has been turned into gingerbread thanks to pastry chef Becky Frey!
Becky Frey, a costume designer-turned-pastry chef, shared with us her amazing gingerbread Broadway creation! Frey has turned the theater district into an edible masterpiece.
According to her blog, Baste Cut Fold, "All work here is my own, created entirely from gingerbread (using a base recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction). All pieces have been piped in royal icing, with various decorative elements including metallic cocoa butter and edible glitter. With the exception of a few lollipop sticks and toothpicks, and the board on which I built it, this gingerbread creation is also 100% edible."
A tiny piece of the New York theatre district, created entirely in gingerbread! #gingerbreadhouse #gingerbread #pastrychef #broadway #theatre #nyc @BroadwayWorld @broadwaycom @BroadwayLeague pic.twitter.com/9GTQpgF7Yp- Baste Cut Fold (@bastecutfold) December 23, 2020
Read more about this incredible feat here!
