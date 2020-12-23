Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Costume Designer-Turned-Pastry Chef Becky Frey Shares Gingerbread Broadway Masterpiece

The theater district has been turned into gingerbread thanks to pastry chef Becky Frey!

Dec. 23, 2020  

Becky Frey, a costume designer-turned-pastry chef, shared with us her amazing gingerbread Broadway creation! Frey has turned the theater district into an edible masterpiece.

According to her blog, Baste Cut Fold, "All work here is my own, created entirely from gingerbread (using a base recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction). All pieces have been piped in royal icing, with various decorative elements including metallic cocoa butter and edible glitter. With the exception of a few lollipop sticks and toothpicks, and the board on which I built it, this gingerbread creation is also 100% edible."

Read more about this incredible feat here!


