Corey Stoll, Natalie Gold & Alyssa Emily Marvin to Join Sarah Paulson in APPROPRIATE

Golden Globe Award nominee Corey Stoll (“House of Cards,” “Billions”), Natalie Gold (“Succession”), and Alyssa Emily Marvin (Grey House) join Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award winner Sarah Paulson in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate at Second Stage Theater, directed by Lila Neugebauer. Single tickets are on sale now. In-person sales will begin November 14, 2023 at the Hayes Theater box office. Complete casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

Part of Second Stage’s 45th Anniversary Season, Appropriate will begin previews Wednesday, November 29th and will officially open on Monday, December 18th at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater (240 West 44th street). This production marks Mr. Jacobs-Jenkins’ Broadway debut.

Two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (An Octoroon) and Drama Desk Award winner Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery, 2ST’s Mary Page Marlowe) invite you to one helluva reunion in the darkly comic American family drama, Appropriate.

It’s summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch’s Arkansas home to deal with the remains of his estate. Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they’ll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo (Stoll), her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz, appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.

APPROPRIATE features scenic design by dots, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Jane Cox, and sound design by Will Pickens and Bray Poor.Casting is by Jim Carnahan Casting.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

COREY STOLL

Selected New York theater: Macbeth, Othello, Julius Caesar, A View from the Bridge, and Intimate Apparel (Drama Desk nomination). Selected television: Mike Prince on “Billions,” “Transatlantic,” “Scenes from a Marriage,” “Ratched,” “The Deuce,” “The Romanoffs,” Guillermo del Toro’s “The Strain,” “Girls,” and “House of Cards” (Golden Globe nomination). Selected film: Ant-Man; Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania; West Side Story; The Many Saints of Newark; First Man; The Seagull; and Midnight in Paris (Independent Spirit nomination). Upcoming: Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon. MFA: NYU Grad Acting.

NATALIE GOLD

can recently be seen as Rava Roy in HBO's “Succession.” Other Television credits include “The Leftovers,” “The Walking Dead: The World Beyond,” “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” “The Americans,” “Braindead,” “Alpha House, Rubicon,” “East New York,” “Sneaky Pete,” and “The Good Wife.” Film credits include The Land of Steady Habits, Birdman, Love & Other Drugs, and Collateral Beauty. Theatre credits include Peace for Mary Frances (The New Group), Kill Floor (Lincoln Center) – both directed by Lila Neugebauer – Scarcity (Rattlestick), Distracted (Roundabout), The Language of Trees (Roundabout), and The Fever Chart (The Public).

ALYSSA EMILY MARVIN

recently made her Broadway debut originating the role of A1656 in Grey House. Marvin also originated the role of Cathy in Trevor: The Musical off-Broadway and on Disney+, as well as the title role of Edie in the world premiere of Edie Saves the Birds at Theatre East. She toured the US and Canada with the First National Tour of School of Rock and Asia with the International Tour of Annie. Marvin is represented by BUCHWALD.

SARAH PAULSON

Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award winner SARAH PAULSON last appeared onstage in New York in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s production of Lanford Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize winning play Talley’s Folly in spring 2013. Other stage appearances include the Broadway productions of Collected Stories, opposite Linda Lavin, and The Glass Menagerie alongside Jessica Lange; the Mark Taper Forum production of The Cherry Orchard opposite Alfred Molina and Annette Bening; and off-Broadway in Tracy Letts’ critically acclaimed Killer Joe. Paulson received the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie for her portrayal of attorney Marcia Clark in FX’s critically acclaimed miniseries “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” Paulson also received a Golden Globe® Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Critics’ Choice Award and a Television Critics Association Award for this role. Her many additional TV credits include her performance as Linda Tripp in FX’s “Impeachment: American Crime Story” (Emmy nomination, also Executive Producer); the title role in the Netflix series, “Ratched” (also Executive Producer), which debuted at number one across 50 countries worldwide and earned Paulson a Golden Globe® nomination; the FX on Hulu Emmy-nominated limited series, “Mrs. America,” opposite Cate Blanchett; Aaron Sorkin's “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” (Golden Globe nomination); HBO’s “Coastal Elites” and “Game Change” (Emmy and Golden Globe nominations); ten installments of Ryan’s Murphy’s award-winning television series “American Horror Story,” where she also made her directorial debut with the 78-minute crossover episode, “Return to Murder House.” Paulson has received five Emmy® nominations for her roles in the franchise, as well as two Critics’ Choice Awards for her roles in the anthology series. Paulson’s many film credits include Warner Bros.’ Ocean’s 8; Todd Haynes’ critically acclaimed Carol alongside Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara; Steve McQueen's 12 Years a Slave, which received an Academy Award® for Best Picture. She has also appeared in Steven Spielberg’s The Post opposite Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep; Aneesh Chaganty’s Run for Hulu; M. Night Shyamalan's thriller Glass for Universal; Netflix’s Bird Box opposite Sandra Bullock; DreamWorks Animation’s Abominable. Other film credits include Martha Marcy May Marlene; Down with Love; What Women Want, The Other Sister. Upcoming, she will executive produce and star in Searchlight’s horror thriller, Dust; will appear in Bruce Norris’ film adaptation of his Pulitzer, Tony, and Olivier award-winning play, Clybourne Park, directed by Pam MacKinnon; and in Bad Robot’s series adaptation of Glennon Doyle’s memoir, “Untamed.”

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

BRANDEN JACOBS-JENKINS

is a Brooklyn-based playwright and producer and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist. Recent theatre credits include The Comeuppance, which recently ran at the Signature Theatre; Girls (Yale Rep); Everybody (Signature Theatre), War (Yale Rep; Lincoln Center/LCT3);Gloria (Vineyard Theatre); Appropriate (Obie Award; Signature Theatre); An Octoroon (Obie Award; Soho Rep, Theatre for a New Audience); and Neighbors (The Public Theater). He was showrunner, executive producer, and writer for HULU/FX’s drama series, “Kindred,” based on Octavia E. Butler’s groundbreaking novel. He currently teaches at Yale University and serves as Vice President of the Dramatists Guild council and on the boards of Soho Rep, Park Avenue Armory, the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, and the Dramatists Guild Foundation. Honors include a USA Artists fellowship, a Guggenheim fellowship, the MacArthur fellowship, the Windham-Campbell Prize for Drama, and the inaugural Tennessee Williams Award.

LILA NEUGEBAUER

is an award-winning stage and screen director. Broadway: Kenneth Lonergan’s The Waverly Gallery. Recent Off-Broadway credits include Simon Stephens’ Morning Sun (MTC), Tracy Letts’ Mary Page Marlowe (Second Stage); Annie Baker’s The Antipodes; Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Everybody; Edward Albee’s At Home at the Zoo: Homelife/The Zoo Story (Signature Theatre); Sarah DeLappe’s The Wolves; and Zoe Kazan’s After the Blast (Lincoln Center). As co-Artistic Director of The Mad Ones: Mrs. Murray’s Menagerie (Ars Nova) and Miles for Mary (Playwrights Horizons), among others. Lila is an alum of the Drama League, Soho Rep Writer/Director Lab, Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab, an Ensemble Studio Theatre member, New Georges Affiliated Artist, and New York Theatre Workshop Usual Suspect. Obie Award, Drama Desk Sam Norkin Special Award, and Princess Grace Award recipient. TV: “Maid” (Netflix), “The Last Thing He Told Me” (Apple TV+), “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” and “Room 104” (HBO Max). Lila’s directorial feature debut Causeway, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry (Oscar nomination), is available on AppleTV+.

ABOUT SECOND STAGE THEATER

Under the artistic direction of Carole Rothman, SECOND STAGE THEATER operates three New York City venues, exclusively dedicated to producing living American playwrights.

Among Second Stage’s 180 productions are the 2015 Pulitzer Prize winner Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis; the 2010 Pulitzer Prize winnerNext to Normal by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey; the 2012 Pulitzer Prize winner Water by the Spoonful by Quiara Alegria Hudes; Mary Page Marlowe by Tracy Letts;The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown; Dogfight by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Peter Duchan; Dear Evan Hansen by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Steven Levenson; Clyde’s and By the Way, Meet Vera Stark by Lynn Nottage; Trust and Lonely, I’m Not by Paul Weitz; Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl; The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity by Kristoffer Diaz; Everyday Rapture and Whorl Inside a Loop by Dick Scanlan and Sherie Rene Scott; Let Me Down Easy and Notes From the Field by Anna Deavere Smith; Becky Shaw by Gina Gionfriddo; Torch Song by Harvey Fierstein; Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl; The Little Dog Laughed by Douglas Carter Beane; Metamorphoses by Mary Zimmerman; The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin; Jitney by August Wilson; Crowns by Regina Taylor; Saturday Night by Stephen Sondheim; Afterbirth: Kathy & Mo’s Greatest Hits by Mo Gaffney and Kathy Najimy; This Is Our Youth by Kenneth Lonergan; Coastal Disturbances by Tina Howe; A Soldier’s Play by Charles Fuller; The Good Times Are Killing Me by Lynda Barry; and Tiny Alice and Peter and Jerry by Edward Albee.

The company’s more than 170 citations include the 2022 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play for Take Me Out, as well as Best Featured Actor in a Play for Jesse Tyler Ferguson; six 2017 Tony Awards for Dear Evan Hansen (Best Musical; Best Lead Actor in a Musical, Ben Platt; Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Rachel Bay Jones; Best Book of a Musical; Best Original Score; Best Orchestrations); the 2009 Tony Awards for Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Alice Ripley, Next to Normal), Best Score (Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, Next to Normal), and Best Orchestrations (Tom Kitt and Michael Starobin, Next to Normal); the 2007 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play (Julie White, The Little Dog Laughed); the 2005 Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical (Rachel Sheinkin, …Spelling Bee) and Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Dan Fogler, …Spelling Bee); the 2002 Tony Award for Best Director of a Play (Mary Zimmerman for Metamorphoses); the 2002 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work, 29 Obie Awards, 11 Outer Critics Circle Awards, four Clarence Derwent Awards, 20 Drama Desk Awards, 11 Theatre World Awards, one Dorothy Louden Award, 20 Lucille Lortel Awards, the Drama Critics Circle Award and 23 AUDELCO Awards.

In 1999, Second Stage Theater opened The Tony Kiser Theater, its state-of-the-art, 296-seat theater, designed by renowned Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas. In 2002, Second Stage launched “Second Stage Theater Uptown” to showcase the work of up-and-coming artists at the 99-seat McGinn/Cazale Theater.

In 2018, Second Stage began producing at its 581 seat Broadway home, The Hayes Theater. Originally named “The Little Theater” and built in 1912, the city landmark has been remodeled by David Rockwell of Rockwell Group.

The Theater supports artists through several programs that include residencies, fellowships and commissions, and engages students and community members through education and outreach programs.