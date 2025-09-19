Composers Concordance to Present TIMBRE TANTRUM: GUITARS in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Sunday, October 19th at 7pm, Composers Concordance will crank up the volume with the fiery electric guitar trio My Guitar Wants to Kill Your Mama at Harlem's legendary Shrine.

As part of the ever-adventurous Timbre Tantrum series, where identical instruments collide in sonic mayhem, this edition brings three shredding electric guitars to the forefront. Past tantrums have spotlighted brass and strings — Trumpetation (4 trumpets), TromBonafide (4 trombones), and The Fiddlers (4 violins) — but now it's time to plug in, turn up, and let the amps roar.

The power trio of Jane Getter, Bruce Arnold, and Gene Pritsker — collectively known as My Guitar Wants to Kill Your Mama Trio — will unleash a wall of six-string sound, backed by Moppa Elliott on bass and David Cossin on drums. Expect sparks to fly, riffs to duel, and the stage to shake.

Featured works include the world premieres of Gene Pritsker's Euphony and Paradigm, Jane Getter's Again, Ann Warren's Inspired by..., an arrangement of Mark Kostabi's Holding On to Forever, and the ensemble's signature piece: Variations on My Guitar Wants to Kill Your Mama, by Gene Pritsker and Frank Zappa.

Performance Details

Composers Concordance

Timbre Tantrum: Guitars

Featuring My Guitar Wants To Kill Your Mama Guitar Trio

Sunday, Oct. 19th, 2025 at 7pm

Shrine

2271 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd, NYC

FREE EVENT

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers

Bruce Arnold, Dan Cooper, Moppa Elliott, Jane Getter,

Mark Kostabi, Eoin O'Mara, Gene Pritsker, Ann Warren, Frank Zappa

My Guitar Wants To Kill Your Mama Guitar Trio

Jane Getter, Gene Pritsker, Bruce Arnold - electric guitars

Moppa Elliott - bass, David Cossin - drums