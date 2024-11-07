Composers Concordance Presents Adam Holzman's SCHIZO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Friday, December 6th, 2024 at 7pm at Kostabi World, Composers Concordance will present Adam Holzman 'SCHIZO,' a concert featuring the legendary keyboardist performing together with legendary trombonist Dick Griffin, acclaimed guitarist Jane Getter, and innovative Di.J. Gene Pritsker.

In quick tandem, music creations featuring the exceptional acoustic tones of Kostabi World's Steinway D piano alternate with frenzied electronic textures. In addition to Holzman's original compositions, the program includes the premiere of 'Awakening Your Inner Schizo' by Gene Pritsker, featuring a poem by Robert C. Ford, plus music by Dan Cooper, Jane Getter, Dick Griffin, and Mark Kostabi, among others.

Named by Keyboard magazine and Downbeat as one of the top keyboard players, Adam Holzman has led a varied career. Starting in 1985, Adam was Miles Davis' keyboardist and music director. Adam has since toured and recorded with Chaka Khan, Wayne Shorter, Grover Washington Jr., and Steps Ahead, as well as his own band: Adam Holzman & Brave New World. For the past ten years, he has performed and recorded with British rocker Steven Wilson.

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.

Composers Concordance Presents

Adam Holzman 'SCHIZO'

Friday, December 6th, 2024 at 7pm

Kostabi World

225 W 22nd St, NYC

$20 in advance

$30 at the door

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers

Dan Cooper, Jane Getter,

Dick Griffin, Adam Holzman,

Mark Kostabi, Gene Pritsker

Performers

Adam Holzman - piano and electronics,

Dick Griffin - trombone, Jane Getter - guitar,

Gene Pritsker - Di.J., Robert C. Ford - poet

Staying in rotation for 41 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Gene Pritsker and Shanan Estreicher. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.

"Composers Concordance..a veritable New York new music institution of concerts, album production and multiple ensembles under a sweeping, tenacious brand, thriving on the emulsion of contemporary classical, free improv, jazz and rock, overt humor and fearless political statements, all very much in evidence..The ensemble..was masterful throughout."-John Pietaro, The New York City Jazz Record.