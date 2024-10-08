Colman Domingo to Receive NewFest36 Voice & Visibility Award Award

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Colman Domingo will be honored with the NewFest36 Voice & Visibility Award Award at the LGBTQ+ film festival this month. The award is given to individuals who are "recognized for exceptionally demonstrating NewFest’s mission to give voice and visibility to LGBTQ+ stories and artists."

Domingo will receive the award on Saturday, October 12 at 4pm at the SVA Theatre, followed by a conversation between Colman Domingo and Chris Murphy of Vanity Fair. The ticket itself is free, but an RSVP is required HERE.

The 36th Annual New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival will run October 10-22 in-person throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn, and streaming virtually throughout the United States. The programming lineup includes the East Coast Premiere of A Nice Indian Boy, starring Karan Soni and Jonathan Groff and Emilia Perez, starring Karla Sofia Gascón, Zoe Saldana, and Selena Gomez.

Colman Domingo has been nominated for an Oscar, BAFTA, Tony-nominated, Critics Choice Awards, Independent Spirit, Gotham Awards, Lawrence Olivier, Drama Desk, Drama League and NAACP Image, and Black Reel Award. He was recently seen as “Mister” in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical The Color Purple along with the theater drama Sing Sing.

Domingo is known to Broadway audiences for acclaimed turns in The Scottsboro Boys, Passing Strange, Chicago, and as book writer of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. He has also co-produced the Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-nominated play Fat Ham.