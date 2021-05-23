Colavita Presents the OutCycling NYC Pride Ride 6/13

The 9th Annual OutCycling Pride Ride presented by Colavita is June 13th, 2021. This year, OutCycling and its organizers are continuing last year's ride's format with pandemic safety measures in mind. This year's ride will offer cyclists the option to ride in person or in solidarity on their own route. The Pride Ride's routes in New York and New Jersey are available at 30 to 100 mile increments, but those who want to participate from other parts of the world are also invited to plot their own path. This format gives attendees the flexibility to participate and support the LGBTQ+ community from anywhere in the world. In past years over 2,000 cyclists participated and OutCycling organizers hope that this year's new flexible model with bring more participants from across the Tri-State area.

OutCycling President, Christopher Mathias, shares, "The OutCycling Pride Ride was started to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community here. From beginners to lifelong cyclists, we are excited to once again gather together for a great cause!" A portion of the OC Pride Ride proceeds go towards OutCycling's Youth Cycling Program: Fearless Flyers. Fearless Flyers encourages LGBTQ+ youth ages 16-25 to combat isolation by combining wellness & health with physical activity. The program also offers a training program for New York City youth that is an opportunity to develop skills as a cyclist, as well as gaining social and leadership skills to help strengthen the community.

Presenting sponsor Colavita, the leading family-owned Italian food producer, has been a longtime supporter of the OutCycling Pride Ride and has invested in programs that encourage all backgrounds and cycling skill levels to get outside and ride! From sponsoring Team Colavita/HelloFresh, the longest standing professional women's cycling team, to supporting programs like Fearless Flyers for beginner cyclists, Colavita understands the value of a strong community where everyone is included, and diversity is celebrated. To connect Colavita's passion for cycling and living a healthy lifestyle, they will be sharing pre and post ride recipes that participants can make at home to fuel up for the event.

If anyone needs support along the ride, Andrea Smith - former Masters National Cyclocross Champion and head mechanic for Colavita's women's pro-cycling Team Colavita/HelloFresh - will be onsite at the Pride Ride providing bike mechanic support.

Registration for this year's Pride Ride is $60 per participant and can be completed online on the OC Pride Ride registration page. All participants will be mailed a Pride Ride swag bag so they can show their colors no matter where they are on June 13th. Event jerseys are also available for purchase ($65 with registration; $85 as a separate purchase).

About Colavita

Colavita is distributed in over 80 countries and is recognized worldwide as the top authentic Italian extra virgin olive oil. Colavita is the leading brand in premium extra virgin olive oil, Italian pasta, and Italian vinegar in the USA in both the retail and food service sectors. For more information about Colavita, visit www.colavita.com. You can follow Colavita on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About OutCycling

OutCycling is a nonprofit 501(c)3 community cycling organization that believes cycling improves physical and emotional health, and strives to share this philosophy with everyone. Their motto is: Fun, Fitness and Friendship for all. Through programs like the OutCycling Fearless Flyers, they support LGBTQ+ youth combat isolation by combining wellness & health with physical activity.

Photo Credit: Alan Barnett