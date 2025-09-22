 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Cinema At L'Alliance New York to Present Screening Of OUR MUSIC

Screenings will take place on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 at 4 and 7 pm.

By: Sep. 22, 2025
Cinema At L'Alliance New York to Present Screening Of OUR MUSIC Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Cinema At L'Alliance New York will present a screening of Jean-Luc Godard's 2004 film Our Music, starring Sarah Adler, Nade Dieu, George Aguilar, Jean-Luc Godard, Rony Kramer.

Following Éloge de l'amour, and before going full-tilt into the mind-bending video work of his final decade, Godard made what seems now to be his final close-to-traditional work. The film is divided into three parts inspired by Dante's Divine Comedy: "Realm 1: Hell," "Realm 2: Purgatory" and "Realm 3: Heaven," and continues the dialogues on the Middle East, the destruction of the Balkans, and the analysis and deconstruction of historic imagery that consume and overwhelm our consciousness.

Appearing in the film himself, Godard harkens back to a version of himself he appeared as throughout the 1980s. "Another (and scarcely the least) of Godard's elegies - for the twentieth century, Europe, the cinema, and himself." - J. Hoberman


Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

MJ the Musical
52 ratings

MJ the Musical
Just in Time
87 ratings

Just in Time
The Book of Mormon
79 ratings

The Book of Mormon
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
59 ratings

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos