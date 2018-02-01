Chuck Cooper, Emily Skinner and More Launch BROADWAY BY THE YEAR Series at Town Hall

An all-star cast full of Tony, Drama Desk, and Nightlife Award winners and nominees will launch The Town Hall's 18thSeason of Broadway by the Year® on February 26 at 8pm. Tony Award winners Chuck Cooper (The Life) and Tonya Pinkins (Jelly's Last Jam) lead the 2/26 cast, joined by Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show), Drama Desk Honoree Danny Gardner (Dames at Sea), Drama Desk Nominee Kerry O'Malley (Into the Woods), Nightlife Award Winner Scott Coulter, and featuring former Broadway Rising Star Pedro Coppeti. As always, series creator Scott Siegel will write, direct, and host this special concert event.

For 2018, Town Hall's signature series sports a new approach to its material: on 2/26 the first act will be devoted to songs born on Broadway in 1930 (featuring songs from shows like Strike Up the Band, Nina Rosa, Girl Crazy, The New Yorkers, and more!) and the second act will be comprised exclusively of songs composed for 1964 on Broadway (including Fiddler on the Roof, Funny Girl, Golden Boy, Hello Dolly! and more). Two of Broadway's greatest years in one extraordinary concert!

The next show in the series is on Monday, March 26 at 8pm (1947 & 1966); the third show of the series will be on Monday, May 21 at 8pm (1956 & 1975) and the final show will be on Monday, June 18 at 8pm (1988 & 2017). Bank of America is proud to support Broadway by the Year with additional support provided by The Edythe Kenner Foundation.

Town Hall has played an integral part in the electrifying cultural fabric of New York City for more than 90 years. A group of Suffragists' ght for the 19th Amendment led them to build a meeting space to educate people on the important issues of the day. During its construction, the 19th Amendment was passed, and on January 12, 1921 The Town Hall opened its doors and took on a double meaning: as a symbol of the victory sought by its founders, and as a spark for a new, more optimistic climate. In 1921, German composer Richard Strauss performed a series of concerts that cemented the Hall's reputation as an ideal venue for musical performances. Since, Town Hall has been home to countless musical milestones: The US debuts of Strauss, and Isaac Stern; Marian Anderson's first New York recital; in 1945, Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parkerintroduced bebop to the world; Bob Dylan's first major concert in '63; and much, much more.

