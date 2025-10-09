Chris Mann to Release New EP SANTA, WE'RE READY in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chris Mann is making spirits bright this season with the release of his brand-new holiday EP, Santa, We’re Ready, dropping November 14. Packed with swagger, sparkle, and Mann’s world-class vocals, the 5-song EP delivers a fresh dose of holiday magic with his signature “big band soul” sound. Leading the charge is the title track, “Santa, We’re Ready”—a festive, feel-good, sing-along bop poised to become a seasonal staple.

The single, “Santa, We’re Ready,” is a bold classic-rock-meets-big-band anthem that blends timeless holiday cheer with modern flair. With its driving horns, irresistible groove, and call-and-response catchy hook, it’s designed to get listeners out of their seats, hands in the air, and ready to shout along: “Santa, we’re ready!”

The EP offers a mix of nostalgic classics and bold new twists. Listeners will groove to a Latin-inspired take on “Winter Wonderland,” melt into a velvet-smooth, jazz trio rendition of “The Christmas Song,” and be blown away by a jaw-dropping a cappella arrangement of “O Christmas Tree”—with Mann layering all 13 vocal parts himself to create a lush, choral explosion unlike anything else this holiday season. These classics shine brighter than ever—elevated, reinvented, and unmistakably Chris Mann.

Produced and arranged in collaboration with jazz legend Lou Forestieri—whose storied career includes performing with Count Basie, Lena Horne, and Peggy Lee—the project radiates authenticity and sophistication.



Track Listing Below:

Winter Wonderland

Santa, We’re Ready

Let It Snow

The Christmas Song

O Christmas Tree.

“Working with Lou was a master class—his arrangements are so unique, and with LA’s best jazz players we were literally dancing around the studio. I wrote ‘Santa, We’re Ready’ on my phone as a voice memo thinking of my wife and two young boys getting ready for Christmas—like, hurry up Santa, we’re ready already! Lou’s arrangement of ‘O Christmas Tree’ was hands down the most challenging song I’ve ever recorded. The chord changes are insane—like Jacob Collier-level insane. My brain was melting. But I love it so much in the end. Lou brought that vision to life, and I can’t wait to hear it blasting on everyone’s speakers this season.” — Chris Mann

Mann is no stranger to the spotlight. A finalist on The Voice with Christina Aguilera, he went on to star in more than 700 performances as The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera’s 25th Anniversary Tour, and has become a PBS holiday favorite with appearances at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and beyond. Offstage, his comedy-driven viral videos and skits have garnered over 600 million views and landed coverage in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, LA Times, and CBS Evening News. Chris will also lend his comedic commentary on NBC’s New Year’s Eve broadcast for the fourth year in a row, further cementing him as a holiday-season staple for television audiences.

With Santa, We’re Ready, Chris Mann cements himself as a holiday artist for a new generation—fusing nostalgia with fresh energy, and bringing together world-class vocals, viral humor, and irresistible big-band swagger. This is not just an EP—it’s a holiday event.