PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Be Filmed Live in London and Released Internationally in 2027

Andrew Lloyd Webber's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will be filmed for the first time at its original London home, His Majesty's Theatre, in front of a live audience.

The live capture of the iconic West End production is a co-production between UPCG, Cameron Mackintosh Limited and LW Entertainment. The film will be released in cinemas internationally in 2027 with further details announced in due course. Directed for the screen by Brett Sullivan (Hadestown), the live capture is produced by Dione Orrom (Six: The Musical Live!). EVP Universal Pictures Content Group Helen Parker serves as Executive Producer.

The filming forms part of a milestone year for PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, which will celebrate 40 years at His Majesty's Theatre on 9 October 2026 with a very special Gala performance. The film will capture the anniversary Gala performance, including celebrated alumni artists from the past four decades joining the current company on stage for a special curtain call.

The international anniversary company assembled for the production's 40th birthday season will feature in the filming, and is led by Jordan Donica as The Phantom, Beatrice Penny-Touré as Christine Daaé, Rhys Whitfield as Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny, Sierra Boggess as Carlotta, Matt Bateman as Piangi, Joseph Millson as Monsieur André, Ian Pirie as Monsieur Firmin, Joanna Riding as Madame Giry and Millie Lyon as her daughter, Meg.

The cast is completed by Colleen Rose Curran, Harry Apps, George Arvidson, Michael Baxter, Embla Bishop, David Burilin, Polly Clarke, Leonard Cook, Hywel Dowsell, Connor Ewing, Lila Falce-Bass, Florence Fowler, James Gant, Emily George, Melanie Gowie, Molly Hall, Will Hawksworth, Matt Hayden, Nino Hepher, Mandy Kwan, Verity Marlow, Tim Morgan, Inguna Morozova, Skye November, Taylor Pardell, Johnny Randall, Rachel Spurrell, Jasmine Wallis, Victoria Ward and Alicia Wong.

The full anniversary company will perform at His Majesty's Theatre until 21 November 2026, with casting beyond that date to be announced. Tickets are now on sale for performances through to 2 October 2027.

To mark the anniversary, Andrew Lloyd Webber has also rediscovered the original analogue master tapes of the 1986 Original London Cast Recording and remixed the score for the first time, restoring previously unreleased sections and uncovering rare material from his personal archive. The Phantom of the Opera (The Andrew Lloyd Webber 2026 Mix) will be released digitally on 9 October, with vinyl and CD editions following on 6 November. The release will present the most complete version of the original recording to date.

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA tells the haunting story of Christine Daaé, a young soprano whose extraordinary voice enchants a mysterious masked figure known as The Phantom. A brilliant yet tormented musical genius, The Phantom dwells in the depths of the Paris Opera House, casting fear over all who inhabit it.

Drawn to Christine's sensational talent, The Phantom becomes her mentor, believing she alone can truly bring his music to life, and as he guides her from the shadows, he falls deeply and dangerously in love. When Christine is reunited with her childhood sweetheart, Raoul, now the young patron of the Opera House, she must wrestle with the unpredictable nature of a powerful love triangle. The Phantom's obsession with his new star sets off a dramatic turn of events where devotion, jealousy and passions collide.

Cameron Mackintosh's production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the world's most beautiful and spectacular musicals. Since 1986, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has become a global phenomenon with productions playing to 160 million people in 229 cities, 54 territories and in 23 languages. Lloyd Webber's celebrated romantic and soaring score includes The Music of the Night, All I Ask of You, Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again, Masquerade and the iconic title song.

The new and revitalised production which opened in London after the pandemic heightened the original in every department, bringing a new generation of audience to the show. That production subsequently opened in the US a year ago to triumphant success, where it is set to continue breaking box office records across the country.

In 2012 Cameron Mackintosh put together an equally spectacular new production of PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, with a completely new creative team, while retaining Maria Bjornson's iconic costume designs. This acclaimed production has played continuously over the last 14 years touring across the UK, the US, Australia and Austria. In just four weeks time, it will have its German premiere in Cologne.

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has won over 70 major awards all over the world. In 1988, the Broadway production was nominated for twelve Tony Awards and won seven including Best Musical. The original London production in its 1986 debut won the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Musical and two Olivier Awards including Best New Musical. The original cast recording was the first in British musical history to enter the charts at Number One.

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