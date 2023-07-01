Check Out the Latest on BroadwayHD – Including a New Release with Sutton Foster

By: Jul. 01, 2023

BroadwayHD
Beat the heat by staying inside and streaming some of BroadwayHD’s newest releases. Visit www.broadwayhd.com to learn more!

1. Anything Goes

As the S.S. American heads to sea, etiquette and convention head out the portholes as two unlikely pairs set a course to true love. But destiny needs a little help from singing sailors, comical disguises and good old-fashioned blackmail. Directed by Kathleen Marshall, this production of Cole Porter’s classic musical comedy features Sutton Foster, Robert Lindsay, Felicity Kendal and Gary Wilmot.

2. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The barber Benjamin Barker (George Hearn) is unjustly sentenced to serve a prison term in Australia because the judge in his case lusts after his wife. Upon returning to London, Barker devises a plot to enact revenge, assuming the name of Sweeney Todd and partnering with pie shop owner Mrs. Lovett (Angela Lansbury). With a masterful score by Stephen Sondheim, this legendary filmed performance is a classic that cannot be missed.

3. The Last Five Years

Based on the hit musical by Jason Robert Brown, a struggling actress (Anna Kendrick) and her novelist boyfriend (Jeremy Jordan) recount the rise and fall of their 5 year love affair.

4. Peter Pan Goes Wrong

The Olivier Award-winning Mischief Theatre brings a riotous spin on a timeless classic with the smash hit Peter Pan Goes Wrong, narrated by David Suchet and filmed in front of a live audience.

*Note: Although it is the same play, this is not the currently running Broadway production. This version was broadcast on the BBC in 2016.

5. The Goes Wrong Show

Do you love The Play That Goes Wrong and Peter Pan Goes Wrong? You’re in luck! Mischief Theatre has created an entire two-season series full of the mishaps and adventures of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society and their quest to perform a series of half-hour plays for television, available to stream on BroadwayHD.

6. Wise Children’s Wuthering Heights

Wise Children’s Wuthering Heights was just nominated for a 2023 Drama League Award after an acclaimed run at St. Ann’s Warehouse! Wise Children and Bristol Old Vic On Screen present Wuthering Heights, an epic story of love, redemption, and revenge. After Heathcliff is adopted by the Earnshaws, he meets their daughter Catherine and a fierce love ignites – however, when forced apart, a brutal chain of events is unleashed. Emma Rice transforms Emily Brontë’s masterpiece into a powerful and unique theatrical experience.

