Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CHICAGO
Click Here for More on CHICAGO
Charity Angel Dawson to Join CHICAGO as Matron Mama Morton

Charity Angel Dawson to Join CHICAGO as Matron Mama Morton

Dawson will be starring in the role from August 1st-November 6th. 

Jul. 22, 2022  

Charity Angel Dawson will be joining the cast of Chicago on Broadway as Matron Mama Morton! She will be starring in the role from August 1st-November 6th.

Charity Angel Dawson starred in the original Broadway production of Mr. Doubtfire as Wanda Sellner, and in the original Broadway production, national tour, and 2021 Broadway revival of Waitress as Becky. She also starred as the Fortune Teller in the Broadway revival of Side Show and Lavora in the Off-Broadway production of Disaster. On tour, she's also played Effie White in Dreamgirls, Darlene in The Color Purple. She's performed at Portland Center Stage in Ain't Misbehavin', Hartford Stage Company as Hattie in Kiss Me Kate. She's also portrayed Evillene in The Wiz and Rosalia in West Side Story.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. It recently celebrated its 25th anniversary on Broadway.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.


Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.



Macgyver Voting

Related Articles

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Chicago Magnet

Chicago Magnet

Chicago Lapel Pin

Chicago Lapel Pin




More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Barrington Stage Company Raises $535K at Bon Voyage, Julie! Gala
July 22, 2022

Barrington Stage Company (BSC), the award-winning theatre in Downtown Pittsfield, MA, announces that Gala 2022: Bon Voyage, Julie!, in celebration of BSC Founder and Artistic Director Julianne Boyd raised over $237K for BSC’s Education and Community Engagement Programming.
New Rooftop Garden Aims To Be Urban Oasis in Warrington
July 22, 2022

Green-fingered youngsters have helped kick-start work on a new rooftop garden in the heart of Warrington.
CAMP, A New Musical Will Open at Theatre Row Next Month
July 22, 2022

Ever been to summer camp, or wish you'd had the chance? Then it's time to pack up grandma and the kids and head to David J.V. Meenan's hysterical musical comedy, “Camp A New Musical”, which is having its Off-Broadway premiere at Theatre Row in New York for a limited engagement August 4th-21st.
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Presents An Evening With Judy Collins in September
July 22, 2022

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces tickets are on sale for An Evening With Judy Collins, Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 8:00 p.m., at the Byham Theater, 101 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. 
Cortland Rep Cancels Remainder Of Mainstage Season
July 22, 2022

Due to additional positive cases of Covid within the Cortland Repertory Theatre company, CRT has cancelled the remainder of their 2022 mainstage summer season, including all performances of “Murder on the Orient Express”, which was to run through July 30.