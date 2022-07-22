Charity Angel Dawson to Join CHICAGO as Matron Mama Morton

Charity Angel Dawson will be joining the cast of Chicago on Broadway as Matron Mama Morton! She will be starring in the role from August 1st-November 6th.

Charity Angel Dawson starred in the original Broadway production of Mr. Doubtfire as Wanda Sellner, and in the original Broadway production, national tour, and 2021 Broadway revival of Waitress as Becky. She also starred as the Fortune Teller in the Broadway revival of Side Show and Lavora in the Off-Broadway production of Disaster. On tour, she's also played Effie White in Dreamgirls, Darlene in The Color Purple. She's performed at Portland Center Stage in Ain't Misbehavin', Hartford Stage Company as Hattie in Kiss Me Kate. She's also portrayed Evillene in The Wiz and Rosalia in West Side Story.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. It recently celebrated its 25th anniversary on Broadway.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.



Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.