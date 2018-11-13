Chance the Rapper to Develop Musical Film with MGM

Grammy-winner Chance the Rapper has teamed up with MGM to develop a movie musical titled "Hope," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Chance's longtime collaborator Nico Segal will oversee the creation of the film's music. The screenplay will be written by "Empire" writer Carlito Rodriguez.

"Hope" follows follow a group of Chicago teenagers who band together to turn art into action within their community.

Also attached to the project is Chance's manager Pat Corcoran and his Haight Films are also attached to the film along with "Straight Outta Compton" producer Scott Bernstein and his Tradecraft banner.

Motion picture group president Jonathan Glickman and co-president of production Adam Rosenberg will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Corcoran said, "From day one, our mission at Haight Films has been to apply Haight Brand's artist-first and Chicago-proud ideology to the film space. We are incredibly excited to be working alongside Chance, MGM and Scott Bernstein to bring this vision to life."

"Chance and Nico are undoubtedly two of the most influential and innovative artists of their generation. We feel thrilled, privileged and eager to be collaborating with them on such a unique project," added Glickman.

Chance is a highly successful rapper, whose last album, "Coloring Book", became the first to chart on the Billboard 200 based solely on streaming. He's also made the leap into films, starring in direct-to-streaming A24 thriller "Slice" and is set to voice star in Universal's "Trolls" sequel.

Read the original article on The Hollywood Reporter.

