Center Theatre Group Cancels All Remaining Performances of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Last week Center Theatre Group announced the cancellation of "A Christmas Carol" from December 16 through 26, when, despite robust safety measures in place, COVID-19 cases were detected within the Los Angeles company. Due to the uncertainty of the ability to continue with performances and out of concern for the well-being of the cast, crew and audiences the rest of the engagement of "A Christmas Carol" at the Ahmanson Theatre is now cancelled. All ticketholders for canceled performances will receive refunds or credits at the original point of purchase.

"It was a cause for celebration when, for the first time in more than 20 months, we were finally able to return to live performances at the Ahmanson Theatre with this spectacular production of 'A Christmas Carol'," said Center Theatre Group Managing Director / CEO Meghan Pressman. "That makes it all the more heartbreaking to cancel these remaining performances."

"We are grateful to all the theatregoers who reanimated the Ahmanson with their energy and enthusiasm over the past few weeks and we share the disappointment with the company of 'A Christmas Carol' that this magical production could not have been experienced by so many others. To all ticketholders, we will be in contact to offer full refunds or arrange credit for future shows. We thank all of our patrons for their continued support and look forward to seeing you back in the theatre soon."

Performances of the five-time Tony Award®-winning production of "A Christmas Carol" began on November 30, 2021, at the Ahmanson Theatre and opened on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Ticketholders will be contacted by Center Theatre Group for refund options but may also reach out to Audience Services at tickets@ctgla.org or (213) 972-4400 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Office (at the Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012).

