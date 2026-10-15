Celia Rowlson-Hall Named Inaugural Artist-In-Residence at Kaatsbaan

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park has launched a new, multi-year artist residency that supports the talent, experimentation, and developing work of an appointed artist. The inaugural artist for the Artist-In-Residence (AIR) at Kaatsbaan is Celia Rowlson-Hall, a multidisciplinary artist working in dance, film, and narrative storytelling, who will be in residence from 2026 until 2029.

The new residency is tailored to meet the working style and goals of the artist, with access to Kaatsbaan's resources to develop projects, performances, and other initiatives. The residency is a natural outgrowth of Kaatsbaan's mission to foster and support the development of the arts by providing a pressure-free environment in which artists develop ideas, projects, and collaborations. Rowlson-Hall's AIR at Kaatsbaan includes a dedicated office, access to studios and other facilities, and reserved time and space for the development of her projects. Rowlson-Hall will contribute to Kaatsbaan's community through educational programming and raising visibility and awareness around Kaatsbaan with audiences and members of the field.

About this inaugural residency, Celia Rowlson-Hall said: 'This time and space that I'm being provided by and at Kaatsbaan is coming at such a critical moment in my career and life, and I know it is going to help transform my career into a place that I would have otherwise only dreamed of. Being provided with an office, studio space, and deeply meaningful connection to and support with their team, I feel a certain hope and unlocking of potential that has led my dream world and reality to come remarkably close.'

is an Emmy Award-nominated multidisciplinary artist who fuses narrative storytelling, modern dance, and film, creating a genre all her own. Celia is a prolific and widely sought after choreographer whose films include The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight), The Drama (A24), The Plague (Oscilloscope), Smile 2 (Paramount), After Yang (A24), X (A24), Aftersun (A24), Chapter One of Vox Lux (Neon), and The Fits(Oscilloscope). Her TV work includes HBO's GIRLS, The Staircase, and The Other Two, Ziwe (Showtime), John Mulaney's Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix). She has choreographed music videos for David Byrne, Alicia Keys, Coldplay, Bleachers, MGMT, Romy, and many others.

Celia's debut feature, MA, which she wrote, directed, choreographed, and starred in, premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2015. It went on to play at over 40 festivals worldwide, winning numerous awards, including the Breakthrough Audience Award at AFI Film Festival. Celia's vast body of short form work has garnered a variety of awards and have screened at festivals such as Sundance, Venice, SXSW, SFIFF, Dance on Camera at Lincoln Center.

In April 2025, she brought her unique approach for the first time to the stage with SISSY, starring Marisa Tomei, Lucas Hedges, and Zoë Winters at Baryshnikov Arts. Celia is back to the stage again, this time as the choreographer for the revival of Spring Awakening, directed by Danya Taymour, opening December 2026.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 06 Hrs 45 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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