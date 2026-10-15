Celia Rowlson-Hall Named Inaugural Artist-In-Residence at Kaatsbaan
The new residency is tailored to meet the working style and goals of the artist, with access to Kaatsbaan's resources to develop projects.
Kaatsbaan Cultural Park has launched a new, multi-year artist residency that supports the talent, experimentation, and developing work of an appointed artist. The inaugural artist for the Artist-In-Residence (AIR) at Kaatsbaan is Celia Rowlson-Hall, a multidisciplinary artist working in dance, film, and narrative storytelling, who will be in residence from 2026 until 2029.
The new residency is tailored to meet the working style and goals of the artist, with access to Kaatsbaan's resources to develop projects, performances, and other initiatives. The residency is a natural outgrowth of Kaatsbaan's mission to foster and support the development of the arts by providing a pressure-free environment in which artists develop ideas, projects, and collaborations. Rowlson-Hall's AIR at Kaatsbaan includes a dedicated office, access to studios and other facilities, and reserved time and space for the development of her projects. Rowlson-Hall will contribute to Kaatsbaan's community through educational programming and raising visibility and awareness around Kaatsbaan with audiences and members of the field.
About this inaugural residency, Celia Rowlson-Hall said: 'This time and space that I'm being provided by and at Kaatsbaan is coming at such a critical moment in my career and life, and I know it is going to help transform my career into a place that I would have otherwise only dreamed of. Being provided with an office, studio space, and deeply meaningful connection to and support with their team, I feel a certain hope and unlocking of potential that has led my dream world and reality to come remarkably close.'
Celia Rowlson-Hall
is an Emmy Award-nominated multidisciplinary artist who fuses narrative storytelling, modern dance, and film, creating a genre all her own. Celia is a prolific and widely sought after choreographer whose films include The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight), The Drama (A24), The Plague (Oscilloscope), Smile 2 (Paramount), After Yang (A24), X (A24), Aftersun (A24), Chapter One of Vox Lux (Neon), and The Fits(Oscilloscope). Her TV work includes HBO's GIRLS, The Staircase, and The Other Two, Ziwe (Showtime), John Mulaney's Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix). She has choreographed music videos for David Byrne, Alicia Keys, Coldplay, Bleachers, MGMT, Romy, and many others.
Celia's debut feature, MA, which she wrote, directed, choreographed, and starred in, premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2015. It went on to play at over 40 festivals worldwide, winning numerous awards, including the Breakthrough Audience Award at AFI Film Festival. Celia's vast body of short form work has garnered a variety of awards and have screened at festivals such as Sundance, Venice, SXSW, SFIFF, Dance on Camera at Lincoln Center.
In April 2025, she brought her unique approach for the first time to the stage with SISSY, starring Marisa Tomei, Lucas Hedges, and Zoë Winters at Baryshnikov Arts. Celia is back to the stage again, this time as the choreographer for the revival of Spring Awakening, directed by Danya Taymour, opening December 2026.
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