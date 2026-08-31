SADONNA: The World Drowned Tour to Close Kaatsbaan's 2026 Annual Festival

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park presents SADONNA: The World Drowned Tour on Saturday, September 12, 2026 at 6PM on the outdoor Mountain Stage at 120 Broadway, Tivoli, NY 12583 as part of its 2026 Annual Festival. Tickets start at $30 and can be reserved here.

SADONNA (Miguel Gutierrez) provides the bow at the end of the festival, the cherry on top of a full season. SADONNA is exactly what it sounds like: sad versions of Madonna songs. Fans of Madonna's sensational pop hits will recognize the messages of strength and resilience in Sadonna's slower, bluer renditions. Backed by the SLUTINOS, the Sad Latino Boys Backup Singers (John Maria Gutierrez, Alvaro Gonzalez, and Santiago Venegas), SADONNA ekes out the melancholy cry for help hidden within Madonna's uplifting lyrics, revealing the raw vulnerability and beating heart behind these classic hits as we sing farewell to summer.

Miguel Gutierrez is a multidisciplinary dance and music artist. Recent work includes Super Nothing, created through the Randjelović/Stryker Resident Commissioned Artist program at NYLA, and Frankenstein, created for visual artist Avram Finkelstein at Smack Mellon. His work has been presented internationally for over 20 years, most recently at ODC/SF, On the Boards, CAP/UCLA, MCA Chicago, and American Dance Festival. He was a selected artist in the 2014 Whitney Biennial, a Guggenheim Fellow, a United States Artists Fellow, and has received a Foundation for Contemporary Art award, a Doris Duke Artist Award, a Frankie Award, and four New York Dance and Performance Bessie Awards. His writing has appeared in BOMB, Small Press Traffic's The Back Room, InDance, SLUTS anthology from Dopamine Press, and more. His podcast, Are You For Sale? examines the ethical entanglement between dancemaking and funding. His two records-SADONNA: The Album and sueño, featuring his original songs-are available on all streaming platforms. He is an Associate Professor of Choreography at UCLA and splits his time between Los Angeles, Brooklyn, San Francisco, and the world.

About Tickets

One performance ticket is $25. ($15 for students). Performance tickets do not include evening concerts.

Ticket Combo Packages for Same-Day Performances:

- A two-performance ticket combo is $40. ($25 for students)

- A three-performance ticket combo is $50. ($30 for students) *only available 8/29*

- Add an evening concert ticket to your combo and receive a $10 discount. This all-day pass maximizes discounts!

About Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

The mission of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence by providing artists at any stage of their careers with creative residencies at state-of-the-art facilities, and presenting audiences and communities with annual festivals, educational programs, and events. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, spoken and written word, and culinary and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and outdoor stages. Sited on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities' space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement-just two hours north of New York City.

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts as we aim to present, promote, and embrace programming that accurately reflects our society. We encourage a broadly diverse group of individuals to participate in our programs and join our Board and Staff, and insist on being inclusive of all peoples regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, socio-economic background, or physical or mental ability.

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