Celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day with WE WILL ALWAYS BE HERE, October 11

Celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day at the historic Great Hall of The Cooper Union on Monday, Oct. 11, 7pm with Grammy Award-winning composer, 2021 Helen Merrill award-winning playwright, actor, choreographer, eagle dancer, and hoop dancer Ty Defoe (Giizhig). Ty, who is from the Oneida and Ojibwe Nations, interweaves artistic projects with social justice, indigeneity, trans rights, Indigi-Queering, and environmentalism.

As part of "We Will Always Be Here" program, he will be joined by several other artists, all members of Tribal Nations, for the evening which will feature music, dance, and film in an effort to celebrate unity for Native Peoples and amplify voices past, present, and future. These include Grammy-nominated cellist/vocalist/composer and world music artist Dawn Avery, vocalist, actress, percussionist, and choreographer Joan Henry, actor Jake Hart, Eagle Project theater company founder Opalanietet, and actor Tanis Parenteau, among others.

Registration details are at https://bit.ly/ipdcu11.