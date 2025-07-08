Celebrate 50 Years of THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW at Town Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cult phenomenon The Rocky Horror Picture Show is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a live event at Town Hall in New York City on Monday, November 3 at 7:30PM, featuring original cast members Barry Bostwick (Brad Majors), Nell Campbell (Columbia), and Patricia Quinn (Magenta).

Fans will have the rare opportunity to meet the film’s stars, join in a costume contest, and participate in an interactive screening with a live Shadow Cast performing scenes from the movie on stage while the full, unedited film plays behind them.

Tickets range from $59 to $149 (plus applicable fees) and go on sale Friday, July 11 at 10:00AM at www.ticketmaster.com.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter, Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as Brad and Janet, Meat Loaf as Eddie, Nell Campbell as Columbia, and Patricia Quinn as Magenta, with Richard O’Brien—who also created the show—appearing as Riff Raff. Since its release in 1975, the film has become the longest-running theatrical release in history, with screenings around the world for five decades.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show 50th Anniversary Tour is produced by Scott Stander and The Stander Group.