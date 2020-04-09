Cast of YOUNG SHELDON Reunites, Shares How They Landed Their Roles & More on STARS IN THE HOUSE

The Actors Fund has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily mini-online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of the virus.

Stars in The House continued last night (8pm) for a TV Reunion of Young Sheldon, including Iain Armitage, Montana Jordan, Zoe Perry, Raegan Revord, Annie Potts, and Lance Barber!

Iain shared how he landed the role of Sheldon:

"During Christmas break I was at my Grandma's house, and my agent sent me the audition, and it was a three page monologue. And my mom was like, 'Do you really want to do it?' And I was like, 'I think so!' So I did it. It took a few days of preparation because I had to memorize this long thing, and I think Lance had one line in it. But that was it. And we sent in the tape and they really liked it, and they asked us to come out to California and do it in person. So we did it again, and they asked me to talk a little bit about myself, and I did. And when we were flying home, my mom got a text that I had gotten the part. And I thought, 'Why are we flying home? That just seems like a waste of money!'

Click HERE to watch the full episode!

New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Each star will be singing a mix of their hit songs and/or something unexpected. Between each song, Seth will interview the star as he does on SiriusXM, leading them to give fun, inside stories about their careers. Both the star and Seth will encourage people watching to donate at ActorsFund.org/Donate and James will be giving updates from The Fund as well as giving shout-outs to people donating in real time.

Young Sheldon is an American comedy television series on CBS created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro. The series is a spin-off prequel to The Big Bang Theory and begins with the character Sheldon Cooper at the age of nine, living with his family in East Texas and going to high school. Iain Armitage stars as young Sheldon, alongside Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts. Jim Parsons, who portrays the adult Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory, narrates the series and serves as an executive producer.





