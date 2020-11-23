Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN and COME FROM AWAY Will Perform on Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
Two more Broadway casts will perform on Thursday morning.
BroadwayWorld has learned that two Broadway casts will perform on the 60th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS. Dear Evan Hansen will perform "You Will Be Found" and cast members of Come From Away will perform "38 Planes" and "Welcome to the Rock."
The CBS Thanksgiving Day Celebration is a cornucopia of uplifting entertainment to start your holidays on Thursday, Nov. 26 on CBS and CBS All Access. Hosted by Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight, the special will be broadcast 9:00am-12:00pm live ET; 8:00-11:00am live CT; 7:00-10:00am live MT; and 1:00pm-4:00pm delayed PT.
Among the other performances, country stars Maddie & Tae will perform their new single "Merry Married Christmas" and Mickey Guyton will perform a rendition of "O Holy Night." Frazier and Knight will also connect with celebrities about their holiday plans, including Phil Keoghan (The Amazing Race and Tough As Nails), Folake Olowofoyeku (Bob Hearts Abishola), Lina Esco (S.W.A.T.), and Erich Bergen (Madam Secretary), among others.
Watch The CBS Thanksgiving Day Celebration on Thursday, Nov. 26 from 9:00am-12:00pm live ET; 8:00-11:00am live CT; 7:00-10:00am live MT; and 1:00pm-4:00pm delayed PT on CBS and CBS All Access.
This news comes after the previous announcement of the casts of Mean Girls, Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud and Jagged Little Pill performing on NBC's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast. The performances will all be pre-recorded.
Established in 1924, the parade has been canceled only three times (1942, 1943 and 1944) since its inception. The event draws roughly 3.5 million spectators on the streets of New York City and over 50 million more who tune in nationwide. For so many Americans, watching the parade, from near or far, is just as much a Thanksgiving tradition as turkey and mashed potatoes.
