Theatre 4 the People Announces Workshop Cast Of LITHIUM, XANAX AND ALL MY FRIENDS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre 4the People has announced the NYC workshop of Lithium, Xanax and All My Friends, a play by Robert M. Coles, directed by Haley Rice.

Cast includes Javere Green, Kayli Jamison, Caycee Black, Peggy Queener, Matthew Clemens, Lucy Turner, and Isaac James Byrne.

Lithium & Xanax & All of My Friends, a new drama by Nashville playwright Robert M. Coles, sheds light on mental health, suicide, LGBTQ issues, and the after-effects of conversion therapy. A young gay man has spent the last seven years trying to finish his novel, but something is always holding him back-- until tonight. Visited by five of his friends, an ensemble playing dozens of characters from his past and present, his story unfolds, relationships are dissected, and his mental health unravels... and he might even finish that novel...

Robert M. Coles (Playwright) is a Nashville, TN-based playwright and marketer. His projects include Lithium & Xanax & All of My Friends, a semi-autobiographical drama currently in workshops with Theatre 4the People, Aunt Sally's Wild Ride, a southern comedy currently in production with Playhouse 615 in Nashville, TN, Session Notes, a psychological thriller currently in development, and others. Robert's short play, Fuckritary, was featured in the Nashville Ten Minute Play Festival. Titles of other notable works: include The Gray Area, In Idled Stacks, Can't Stop Failing, Down in Nashville There's a Riot, Gay Card Revoked, and Open House.

Haley Rice (Director) is a NYC-based writer, director, and producer who curates the New Works Series dedicated to helping writers develop their new pieces. She is the Creative Producer at Theatre 4the People and Directed their April 2024 production of Sperm Donor Wanted (or the unnamed baby play) by TJ Young She was the Assistant Director for the benefit reading of Larry Kramer's The Normal Heart produced by Broadway for Arts Education. Proud to be asked by the late Ted Wold to direct his 2021 production of Sunday on the Rocks. Co-Founder of Messy Stars Productions. @the_tales_of_hales

Lithium & Xanax & All of My Friends is the result of Theatre 4the people's commitment to developing authentic, original and accessible new works. Theatre 4the People is a Non Profit company dedicated to: Nurturing and supporting a truly diverse range of emerging and established theatre artists-giving voice to new stories; Ensuring that theatre is accessible to all people, regardless of background or economic status. theatre4thepeople.org

Theatre 4he People is run by a Co-Op consisting of: Joshua Rose (Co-Artistic Director), Isaac Byrne (Co- Artistic Director), T.J. Young, Mahina Bowyer, Sydney Rushing, and Haley Rice.