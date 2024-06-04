Cast Announced For First Two Weeks Of American Ballet Theatre's 2024 Summer Season At Metropolitan Opera House 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Casting for the first two weeks of American Ballet Theatre's 2024 Summer season at the Metropolitan Opera House was announced by Artistic Director Susan Jaffe.

Returning to the Metropolitan Opera House stage, John Cranko's Onegin will be given seven performances, beginning Tuesday, June 18 at 7:30 P.M. with Devon Teuscher as Tatiana, Daniel Camargo as Onegin, Jake Roxander as Lensky, and Zimmi Coker as Olga in their debuts, as well as Roman Zhurbin as Prince Gremin. Additional debuts include Christine Shevchenko (Tatiana), Joo Won Ahn (Lensky), and Joseph Markey (Prince Gremin) at the matinee performance on Wednesday, June 19; James Whiteside (Onegin), Calvin Royal III (Lensky), and Andrii Ishchuk (Prince Gremin) at the Wednesday, June 19 evening performance; and Chloe Misseldine (Tatiana), Thomas Forster (Onegin), Aran Bell (Lensky), Catherine Hurlin (Olga), and Jarod Curley (Prince Gremin) on Thursday, June 20.

Set to music by Peter Ilyitch Tchaikovsky, arranged and orchestrated by Kurt-Heinz Stolze, Onegin is based on the verse novel Eugene Onegin by Alexander Pushkin. Onegin received its World Premiere on April 13, 1965, by Stuttgart Ballet in Stuttgart, Germany. The ballet received its Company Premiere by American Ballet Theatre on June 1, 2001, at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York led by Julie Kent (Tatiana), Robert Hill (Onegin), Vladimir Malakhov (Lensky), and Maria Riccetto (Olga). This new production, with sets and costumes by Santo Loquasto and lighting by James F. Ingalls, was premiered by National Ballet of Canada on June 19, 2010, at the Four Seasons Center for the Performing Arts, Toronto, Canada, and was first performed by ABT on June 4, 2012, at the Metropolitan Opera House. Onegin is staged for ABT by Reid Anderson and Jane Bourne.

ABT will present the New York Premiere of Wayne McGregor's Woolf Works on Tuesday, June 25 at 7:30 P.M. featuring ABT Guest Artist and former Principal Dancer Alessandra Ferri making her Company debut in the principal role she created with The Royal Ballet in London, alongside Herman Cornejo in his debut. Over the seven performances, New York debuts will include Gillian Murphy and Joo Won Ahn at the matinee performance on Wednesday, June 26, and Devon Teuscher and James Whiteside at the evening performance on Wednesday, June 26. Hee Seo and Aran Bell will make their New York debuts on Thursday, June 27.

Wayne McGregor's Woolf Works, an award-winning ballet triptych, re-creates the emotions, themes, and fluid style of three of Virginia Woolf's novels: Mrs. Dalloway, Orlando, and The Waves. Enmeshed with elements from Woolf's letters, essays, and diaries, Woolf Works expresses the heart of an artistic life driven to discover a freer, uniquely modern realism. It brings to life Woolf's world of “granite and rainbow,” where human beings are at once both physical body and uncontained essence.

Woolf Works has received notable recognition and outstanding critical acclaim. The full-length contemporary ballet won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Dance Production, and McGregor was awarded the Critics Circle National Dance Award for Best Classical Choreography for the work.

Created for The Royal Ballet in 2015, Woolf Works is structured into three acts: “I now, I then,” “Becomings,” and “Tuesday,” each starkly distinct in visual design and choreography. Woolf Works features concept, direction, and choreography by Wayne McGregor and music by Max Richter, with set design by Ciguë (“I now, I then”), We Not I (“Becomings”), and Wayne McGregor (“Tuesday”); costume design by Moritz Junge; lighting design by Lucy Carter; film design by Ravi Deepres; and dramaturgy by Uzma Hameed. Woolf Works is produced in association with the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, London. This production was first seen at the Royal Opera House, London, on May 11, 2015. The ballet received its North American Premiere by American Ballet Theatre on April 11, 2024, at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California.

Tickets

Tickets for American Ballet Theatre's 2024 Summer season at the Metropolitan Opera House begin at $30 and are available online, at the Met box office, or by phone at 212-362-6000. The Metropolitan Opera House is located on Broadway and 64th street in New York City. For more information, visit ABT's website at www.abt.org.

Complete casting follows.

*All casting, programming, and pricing are subject to change.

ABOUT AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE

American Ballet Theatre is one of the greatest dance companies in the world. Revered as a national treasure since its founding season in 1940, its mission is to create, present, preserve, and extend the great repertoire of classical dancing for the widest possible audience. Headquartered in New York City, ABT is the only cultural institution of its size and stature to extensively tour, enchanting audiences for eight decades in 50 U.S. states, 45 countries, and over 480 cities worldwide. ABT's repertoire includes full-length classics from the nineteenth century, the finest works from the early twentieth century, and acclaimed contemporary masterpieces. In 2006, by an act of Congress, ABT was designated America's National Ballet Company.

For more information, please visit www.abt.org.