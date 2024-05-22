Ariana DeBose, Alan Cumming, Darren Criss, Shoshana Bean, and Aaron Lazar Headline BROADWAY AND VINE Concerts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway and Vine kicks off its 2024 season on July 9 and 10 at 7:30PM, with Academy Award-winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story, The Prom, Schmigadoon, Hamilton) at Carneros Resort Vineyard Lawn (4048 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, CA) in Napa Valley.

The vineyard concert series will continue throughout the summer at Tre Posti Vineyards (641 Main St, St Helena, CA) on July 25th at 7:30PM with Golden Globe, SAG, and Emmy Award Winner Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace, GLEE, Broadway: Maybe Happy Ending, American Buffalo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Aaron Lazar (Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Last Ship, The Light In The Piazza, Les Misérables) on August 28 at 7:00PM and Two-Time Tony Award Nominee Shoshana Bean (Hell's Kitchen, Mr. Saturday Night, Waitress) on September 23 at 6:30PM.

Closing out the season will be Tony Award Winning Broadway icon Alan Cumming (The Traitors, The Good Wife, Cabaret, Macbeth, The Threepenny Opera) with the Bay Area premiere of his new solo show UNCUT at Francis Ford Coppola's Inglenook (1991 St Helena Hwy, Rutherford, CA) on October 13 at 5:00PM.

Upcoming performers for Broadway and Vine include Jelani Remy (Back to the Future) and Abby Mueller (Six). Additional details will be announced shortly.

Broadway and Vine was founded and is produced by Tony Award nominee Jacob Langfelder (Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age, Sea Wall/A Life) with a mission to provide mentorship, masterclass and performance opportunities for students and pre-professional performing artists.

The concert series is paired with world class wineries and wines including Arietta, Chateau Montelena, Inglenook, Frog's Leap, Lloyd Cellars, Prescription Vineyards, Tansy, Titus, and more. Chefs Nash Cognetti, Jeffrey Jake, and more will showcase their cuisine in the picturesque vineyard and resort settings.

Tickets begin at $95 and are on sale now at www.broadwayandvine.org

ABOUT BROADWAY AND VINE

Broadway and Vine was founded by Tony Award nominee Jacob Langfelder (Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age, Sea Wall/A Life). Based in Napa Valley as a vineyard concert series, it launched in 2021 and quickly became a San Francisco Chronicle critics' pick with concerts by Brooke Shields, Lea Michele, Tony Award winners Sutton Foster and Beth Leavel, Jelani Remy, Christopher Sieber, Tony Yazbeck and more. Broadway and Vine is a 501(c)(3) with a mission to provide mentorship, masterclasses, and performance opportunities for students and pre-professional performing artists. www.broadwayandvine.org

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Ariana DeBose is an award winning actress known for her varying roles onstage and in film and television. DeBose is best known for her groundbreaking performance in Steven Spielberg's reimagining of West Side Story, for which she received an Academy Award in addition to BAFTA, Critics Choice and SAG Awards for her star turning role as Anita. Her performance has received universal critical acclaim, with Variety calling her a “radiant force of nature” and Forbes writing “Ariana DeBose shines in an absolutely star-making performance.” In winning her Oscar, she became the first openly queer Afro Latina to win an Academy Award.

Most recently, DeBose starred in Matthew Vaughn's action film “Argylle” (Apple/Universal), Gabriela Cowperthwaite's space thriller “I.S.S”., and Disney's 100th anniversary animated feature film “Wish”. Her feature film slate for 2024 includes: Sony Pictures' “Kraven The Hunter” and Blumhouse's “House of Spoils” (Prime Video). She will also executive produce and star in the feature film “Two and Only” for Sony's Screen Gems.

In the past 2 years, DeBose hosted the 76th and 75th Annual “Tony Awards”, the former for which she was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special. In 2021, DeBose had a breakout role in “Schmigadoon!,” the Lorne Michaels' executive produced Apple TV+ musical comedy series, for which she returned for its second season. She also received critical acclaim for her performance in Ryan Murphy's Netflix adaptation of the hit-Broadway musical The Prom opposite Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington and James Corden.

Onstage, DeBose is perhaps best known for her role as “Disco Donna” in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, which earned her a 2018 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. For the same role, she was nominated for a Drama League Award for “Distinguished Performance” and won a Chita Rivera Award for “Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway Show”.

Alan Cumming is beyond eclectic. His most recent projects include hosting (and slaying fashion-wise) the global cultural phenomenon The Traitors, creating a solo dance theatre piece about the Scottish bard Robert Burns, lip-synching the protagonist in a documentary and producing a podcast series about a sperm bank heist. He will soon be seen as Sigmund Freud in the film V13, as an elderly woman with a pet crab in the Disney kids series “Robogobo” and heard in a duet with Gaelic rapper Griogair Labhruidh! Perhaps not surprisingly, Time Magazine called him one of the three most fun people in show business (the others were Cher and Stanley Tucci!)

Thirty years ago his Hamlet stormed the West End and he was hailed as ‘an actor knocking at the door of greatness'. A quarter of a century ago he was a sensation as Cabaret's Master of Ceremonies in a production that forever changed the Broadway landscape. A decade ago, his visceral, virtually one man Macbeth was a stunning, transatlantic coup de theatre.

Darren Criss is a veteran of the stage whose Broadway credits include the titular role of Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2015), How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying (2012), and the most recent 2022 revival of David Mamet's seminal play American Buffalo alongside Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell. In 2018 his work in Ryan Murphy's The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story received wide critical acclaim, earning him a Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and Critics' Choice Award. He was most recently seen starring in Netflix's hit series Hollywood, for which he also served as executive producer.”

Shoshana Bean can be seen starring in Alicia Keys' new musical Hell's Kitchen, which has received 13 Tony Nominations since opening on Broadway this spring. Her portrayal of ‘Jersey' earned Shoshana her second Tony Award nomination for “Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical,” a Drama League Award nomination in the “Distinguished Performance” category, and a Drama Desk nomination for “Outstanding Featured Performance.” Her performance in the Public Theater's Hell's Kitchen earned her a Lucille Lortel Award nomination in the “Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical” category. In 2022, she received Tony and Grammy nominations for her starring role as Susan Young opposite Billy Crystal in Broadway's Mr. Saturday Night. She previously starred on Broadway as the first replacement for Elphaba in Wicked and as Jenna in Waitress. Her six independent studio albums and EP's have landed her on top of the iTunes and Billboard charts, including the peak position of #1 on the Billboard Jazz Chart. She has sold out concerts around the globe and lent her voice to countless films and television shows, including “Sing”, “Sing 2”, “Enchanted”, “Jersey Boys”, “Glee” and “Galavant”. Shoshana made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Hairspray, appeared Off-Broadway in the 2000 revival of Godspell, and in Songs for a New World at City Center Encores. She won an IRNE Award for her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl and earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway musical production of Beaches. She has appeared in Bloodline, Bill and Ted Face The Music, and recently filmed a solo concert special for PBS.

Aaron Lazar is a celebrated television and film actor and Broadway star. Twenty years ago, he achieved an impossible dream, starring in his first of 11 Broadway productions and countless solo concert appearances with symphonies around the world. Two years ago, he was diagnosed with ALS and began to re-architect his life to achieve a new impossible dream: healing in the face of unspeakable adversity. Aaron's insights into the importance of a positive mindset, living in the present moment, and creating a purpose-driven life through resilience and indefatigable courage stir emotions and rouse motivation. In the world of artists, Aaron Lazar is an epic talent with a profound story to share and a once- in-a-generation voice to share it. He is just getting started. His new album “The Impossible Dream” songs of hope and inspiration will be released this August, featuring duets, with Josh Groban, Neil Patrick Harris, Kelli O'Hara, Loren Allred, Leslie Odom Jr. the National Children's Chorus and more.