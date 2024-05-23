Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 23, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It is May 23, 2024

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/19/24 - MERRILY, WICKED & More Top the List

Access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 5/19/2024 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

ROMEO + JULIET Announces Broadway Dates; Watch Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler in New Music Video

by Nicole Rosky

ROMEO + JULIET will begin performances on Thursday, September 26, 2024 and officially open on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre. We have all of the details, plus a new music video promo!. (more...)

Broadway By Design: SUFFS

by Nicole Rosky

In Broadway by Design, BroadwayWorld is shining a spotlight on the stellar designs of this Broadway season, show by show. Today, we continue with the creatives from the six-time Tony-nominated Suffs- Scenic Designer Riccardo Hernández, Lighting Designer Lap Chi Chu, Sound Designer Jason Crystal, and Costume Designer Paul Tazewell.

Video: First Look at Clips From STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

by Stephi Wild

An all new trailer has been released, giving fans a first look at the critically acclaimed world première production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Steven Pasquale, Carolee Carmello, Lesli Margherita & Elizabeth Stanley Will Lead NINE at the Kennedy Center

by Stephi Wild

Andy Blankenbuehler will direct and choreograph the upcoming Broadway Center Stage production of Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit’s musical Nine at the Kennedy Center. Learn more about the show and find out who is starring in the cast here!. (more...)

CABARET Understudies To Go On For Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin in June & July

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Cabaret understudies are set to go on as the Emcee and Sally Bowles for dates in June and July! Learn more and see how to purchase tickets. . (more...)

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 to Present World Premiere of SIX CHARACTERS By Phillip Howze

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 will present SIX CHARACTERS, a new play by Phillip Howze, directed by Dustin Wills. Learn about who is starring and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Lilli Cooper Joins Chuck and Eddie Cooper in Encores! TITANIC

by Nicole Rosky

New York City Center today announced that Lilli Cooper will join the cast of Encores! Titanic along with her father Chuck Cooper and brother Eddie Cooper.. (more...)

