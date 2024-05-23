Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 23, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 23, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

May. 23, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 23, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet


Thursday, May 23
The 2024 Outer Critics Circle Awards

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/19/24 - MERRILY, WICKED & More Top the List
Access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 5/19/2024 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Photos: Jonathan Groff and Friends Celebrate New Sardi's Caricature
by Bruce Glikas
Just yesterday, 2024 Tony nominee Jonathan Groff was honored with his very own caricature at Sardi’s, with special remarks from friend, Sutton Foster. See photos from the event. 

ROMEO + JULIET Announces Broadway Dates; Watch Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler in New Music Video
by Nicole Rosky
ROMEO + JULIET will begin performances on Thursday, September 26, 2024 and officially open on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre. We have all of the details, plus a new music video promo!. (more...)

Broadway By Design: SUFFS
by Nicole Rosky
In Broadway by Design, BroadwayWorld is shining a spotlight on the stellar designs of this Broadway season, show by show. Today, we continue with the creatives from the six-time Tony-nominated Suffs- Scenic Designer Riccardo Hernández, Lighting Designer Lap Chi Chu, Sound Designer Jason Crystal, and Costume Designer Paul Tazewell.

Video: First Look at Clips From STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
by Stephi Wild
An all new trailer has been released, giving fans a first look at the critically acclaimed world première production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Check out the video here!. (more...

Steven Pasquale, Carolee Carmello, Lesli Margherita & Elizabeth Stanley Will Lead NINE at the Kennedy Center
by Stephi Wild
Andy Blankenbuehler will direct and choreograph the upcoming Broadway Center Stage production of Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit’s musical Nine at the Kennedy Center. Learn more about the show and find out who is starring in the cast here!. (more...

CABARET Understudies To Go On For Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin in June & July
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Cabaret understudies are set to go on as the Emcee and Sally Bowles for dates in June and July! Learn more and see how to purchase tickets. . (more...)

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 to Present World Premiere of SIX CHARACTERS By Phillip Howze
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 will present SIX CHARACTERS, a new play by Phillip Howze, directed by Dustin Wills. Learn about who is starring and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Lilli Cooper Joins Chuck and Eddie Cooper in Encores! TITANIC
by Nicole Rosky
New York City Center today announced that Lilli Cooper will join the cast of Encores! Titanic along with her father Chuck Cooper and brother Eddie Cooper.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Time’s just sand slipping past:
we want to hold it in our hands,
but no one ever sees what falls through the cracks."

- Waitress

