The Broadway League Releases 2023-24 Season Statistics - $1.54 Billion in Grosses

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Broadway League has released end-of-season statistics for the 2023-2024 season, which began on May 22, 2023, and ended on May 19, 2024. During the 2023-2024 season, Broadway shows yielded $1.54 billion in grosses and total attendance reached 12.3 million. The season included 71 productions, 39 of which were new, that collectively ran a total of 1,471 playing weeks and 11,463 performances. Audiences filled nearly 90% of available seats.



"The 2023-2024 Broadway season was another wonderful year, with attendance of 12.3 million and Broadway shows grossing $1.54 billion dollars. Audiences are responding to the incredible variety of plays, musicals, and specials that we have on Broadway," said Jason Laks, Interim President of The Broadway League. "Broadway continues to provide a dynamic space for audiences and artists to explore diverse worlds and narratives together and remains a place where everyone can find something they will love to see.”



Overall, the numbers for the 2023-2024 season were similar to last season: The total gross had a small decrease from $1,577,586,897 in 2022-2023 to $1,539,278,706 in 2023-2024. On the other hand, total attendance rose slightly from 12,283,399 last season to 12,287,708, and the percent capacity increased from 88.35% last season to 89.63%.

During the 2023-2024 Broadway season, there were 39 new productions and 32 continuing productions. The 39 productions that opened during the season included: 21 musicals (16 original, five revivals), 16 plays (12 original, four revivals), and two special engagements (two originals).

Learn about the Broadway Grosses Week Ending 5/19/2024.