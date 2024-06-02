CS Runn Announces His Military Thriller THE MORAL CONUNDRUM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CS Runn has released a new action thriller, The Moral Conundrum.

How far would you go to reclaim your life and confront your moral demons?

In The Moral Conundrum, readers are introduced to Reed Stanton, a navy fighter pilot and devoted family man. Stanton's combat experience has left him grappling with the ethical dilemmas of war, as he struggles to reconcile his duty with his conscience. However, his personal struggles intensify when his once-stable life is suddenly thrust into chaos by betrayal and deceit. Framed for murder and facing challenges in his marriage and friendships, Stanton must navigate a treacherous web of lies to reclaim his life and uncover the truth behind the conspiracy against him.

As the plot unfolds, Stanton finds himself on a collision course with a terrorist plot targeting a San Diego air traffic control facility. With time running out, he must confront his own moral demons, outwit his adversaries, and race against the clock to prevent a catastrophic attack.

Author CS Runn brings a wealth of personal experience to The Moral Conundrum, drawing on his background as a navy veteran and former employee of the Federal Aviation Administration. His intricate knowledge of military operations and aviation lends authenticity to the novel's high-stakes action and suspenseful narrative.

About the Author:

CS Runn is a navy veteran with over twenty years of service, including time as an F-14 Tomcat Radar Intercept Officer. Following his military career, he worked for the Federal Aviation Administration. A passionate explorer of America's national parks, CS Runn currently resides in San Diego, California.

The Moral Conundrum is an action-packed thriller, offering a compelling blend of suspense, betrayal, and moral complexity.

Available now on the author's website and on Amazon.