COME FROM AWAY, THE BAND'S VISIT, and More Among American Theatre Wing's Henry Hewes Design Awards Honorees

The American Theatre Wing (Heather Hitchens, President) is pleased to announce that five theater artists will be honored by the Henry Hewes Design Awards Committee during the presentation of its 2017 Awards in a luncheon ceremony on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.

Honors for the 2017 awards were earned by artists working on, off and off-off Broadway. Scenic designer Laura Jellinek (A Life, Playwrights Horizons), costume designers Machine Dazzle (Taylor Mac: A 24-Decade History of Popular Music, St. Ann's Warehouse) and Toni-Leslie James (Come From Away, Broadway), lighting designer Tyler Micoleau (The Band's Visit, Atlantic Theater Company) and projection designer Jared Mezzocchi (Vietgone, Manhattan Theatre Club) will be honored with 2017 Henry Hewes Design Awards. Two of the five have received Henry Hewes Design Awards in the past. Jellinek, Dazzle, and Mezzocchi will receive their first Henry Hewes Design Awards. For the 2017 honors, 100 theater artists were nominated for outstanding artistry in 66 productions presented during the 2016-2017 New York Theater season. (A complete list of 2017 nominees follows this awards announcement.)

These annual awards honor designers for work in venues on Broadway, off Broadway, and off-off Broadway, recognizing not only the traditional categories of Scenic Design, Costume Design and Lighting Design, but also "Notable Effects," which encompass sound, music, video, projections, puppetry, and other creative elements. All nominated designs must have originated in United States productions. The Hewes Awards Committee considered more than 200 productions when making its nominations.

Ásta Bennie Hostetter, Derek McLane, Matt Frey, and Jellinek led all artists with three nominations each for their design work. Ten other designers received two nominations each for their work during the 2016-2017 season. Ten productions received three nominations each and twenty-one productions received two nominations each.

The HHDA Committee named honorees in four categories: Scenic Design, Costume Design, Lighting Design and Notable Effects. As of the 2017 awards, the Committee has bestowed 303 honors on 195 artists representing 213 productions.

Known as the Maharam Awards at their inception in 1965, the Hewes Awards were later known as the American Theatre Wing Design Awards beginning in 1986 in honor of the Wing's long involvement. In 1999 the Awards were renamed for ATW Trustee, noted critic Henry Hewes, who played an instrumental role in the founding of the Awards, and who served as a board member of the American Theatre Wing until his death in 2006 at age 89.

The Henry Hewes Design Awards Committee includes theater critics Jeffrey Eric Jenkins, chair; David Barbour; David Cote; Glenda Frank; Helen Shaw; Michael Sommers; and Martha Wade Steketee.

2017 Henry Hewes DESIGN AWARDS HONOREES



Scenic Design

Laura Jellinek, A Life (Playwrights Horizons)

Costume Design

Machine Dazzle, Taylor Mac: A 24-Decade History of Popular Music (St. Ann's Warehouse)

Toni-Leslie James, Come From Away (Broadway)

Lighting Design

Tyler Micoleau, The Band's Visit (Atlantic Theater Company)

Notable Effects

Jared Mezzocchi (Projection Design), Vietgone (Manhattan Theatre Club)

2017 Henry Hewes DESIGN AWARDS NOMINEES

(2017 Honorees in bold)

Scenic Design Nominees

Alexander V. Nichols, Ernest Shackleton Loves Me

Amy Rubin, Miles for Mary

Andrew Lieberman, Othello

Arnulfo Maldonado, Caught

Beowulf Boritt, A Bronx Tale

Carl Sprague, Fiorello!

Carolyn Mraz, The Black Crook

Christopher Barreca, Joan of Arc: Into the Fire

Dane Laffrey, Rancho Viejo

David Gallo, Jitney

David Korins, Bandstand

David Zinn, Present Laughter

Derek DelGaudio and Glenn Kaino, In and of Itself

Derek McLane, Gently Down the Stream

Derek McLane, If I Forget

Derek McLane, The Price

James Morgan, Marry Harry

Jason Sherwood, The View UpStairs

Jason Simms, Hamlet

Kate Noll, Orange Julius

Laura Jellinek, A Life

Laura Jellinek, The Light Years

Laura Jellinek, The Wolves

Mark Wendland, The Layover

Marsha Ginsberg, Dolphins and Sharks

Peiyi Wong, Charleses

Rachel Hauck, Tiny Beautiful Things

Sandra Goldmark, Vanity Fair

Scott Davis, Ride the Cyclone

Scott Pask, The Band's Visit

Scott Pask, The Little Foxes

Costume Design Nominees

Anita Yavich, The View UpStairs

Ann Roth, The Front Page

Ásta Bennie Hostetter, Miles for Mary

Ásta Bennie Hostetter, Picnic and Come Back, Little Sheba

Ásta Bennie Hostetter, The Wolves

Catherine Zuber, Oslo

Catherine Zuber, War Paint

Clint Ramos, Joan of Arc: Into the Fire

David Murin, Fiorello!

David Zinn, A Doll's House, Pt. 2

Dustin Cross, Spamilton

Emily Rebholz, Indecent

Hunter Kaczorowski, Yours Unfaithfully

Jane Greenwood, The Little Foxes

Katja Andreiev, Beardo

Kaye Voyce, Mourning Becomes Electra

Linda Cho, Anastasia

Machine Dazzle, A 24-Decade History of Popular Music

Mark Thompson, The Taming of the Shrew

Oana Botez, Duat

Paloma Young, Bandstand

Sarah Laux, The Band's Visit

Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter

Toni-Leslie James, Come From Away

Toni-Leslie James, Jitney

Valérie Thérèse Bart, The Servant of Two Masters

Valérie Thérèse Bart, Vanity Fair

Lighting Design Nominees

Adam Silverman, The Glass Menagerie

Amith Chandrashaker, Seven Spots on the Sun

Barbara Samuels, Orange Julius

Brian H. Scott, Chess Match No. 5

Brian MacDevitt, The Front Page

Christopher Akerlind, Indecent

David Weiner, Plenty

David Weiner, The Price

Donald Holder, Anastasia

Jane Cox, Jitney

Jane Cox, Othello

Japhy Weideman, The Layover

Jeff Croiter, Bandstand

Jen Schriever, The Moors

Jennifer Tipton, A Doll's House, Pt. 2

Justin Townsend, Joan of Arc: Into the Fire

Justin Townsend, The Little Foxes

Kenneth Posner, War Paint

Matt Frey, A Life

Matt Frey, Everybody

Matt Frey, Rancho Viejo

Natasha Katz, Long Day's Journey Into Night

Oona Curley, Underground Railroad Game

Reza Behjat, Hamlet

Robert Wierzel, Troilus and Cressida

Russell H. Champa, The Light Years

Seth Reiser, Vanity Fair

Tyler Micoleau, The Band's Visit

Notable Effects Nominees

Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design), Anastasia

Andrew Schneider (Video Design), Dolphins and Sharks

Austin Switser (Video Design), Elements of Oz

John Cleater (Augmented Reality Design), Jessie Garrison (Interactive Design), Basil Twist (Puppet Design), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Dan Moses Schreier and Joshua Reid (Sound Design), Beardo

Darron L. West (Sound Design), Chess Match No. 5

Elaine McCarthy (Projection Design), Notes From the Field

Emma Wilk (Sound Design), Gorey: The Secret Lives of Edward Gorey

Jared Mezzocchi (Projection Design), Vietgone

John Narun (Projection Design), Gorey: The Secret Lives of Edward Gorey

Leon Rothenberg (Sound Design), Notes From the Field

Lucy Mackinnon (Projection Design), Yen

Machine Dazzle, Mimi Lien, John Torres, Jamie McElhinney, David Schnirman,

and Anastasia Durasova (Production Design), A 24-Decade History of Popular Music

Mike Tutaj (Video and Projection Design), Wilderness

Mike Tutaj (Projection Design), Ride the Cyclone

Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Design), A LifePalmer Heffernan (Sound Design), Orange Julius

Peter Nigrini (Projection Design), Wakey, Wakey

Reid Farrington (Projection Design), CasablancaBox

Tal Yarden (Projection Design), Indecent

Tal Yarden and Christopher Ash (Chromolume Design), Sunday in the Park With George

About the American Theatre Wing

One hundred years ago, on the eve of America's entry into World War I, seven suffragettes-all women of the theatre-came together to form The Stage Women's War Relief. A century later, the spirit and vision behind the founding of American Theatre Wing remains a touchstone for all we do. The Wing continues to champion bravery, with a focus on developing the next generation of brave artists. We envision an American Theatre that is as vital, multi-faceted, and diverse as the American people.

The Wing's programs span the nation to invest in the growth and evolution of American Theatre. We provide theatre education opportunities for underserved students through the Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative, develop the next generation of theatre professionals through the SpringboardNYC and Theatre Intern Network programs, incubate innovative theatre across the country through the National Theatre Company Grants, foster the song of American Theatre through the Jonathan Larson Grants, honor the best in New York theatrical design with the Henry Hewes Design Award, and illuminate the creative process through the Emmy-nominated "Working in the Theatre" documentary series. In addition to founding the Tony Awards which are co-presented with The Broadway League, the American Theatre Wing co-presents the Obie Awards, Off Broadway's Highest Honor, with The Village Voice.

Visitors to AmericanTheatreWing.org can gain inspiration and insight into the artistic process through the Wing's extensive media collection, and learn more about its programming for students, aspiring and working professionals, and audiences. Follow the Wing on Twitter and Instagram @TheWing, and on Facebook.com/TheAmericanTheatreWing.

Related Articles