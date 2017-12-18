COME FROM AWAY, THE BAND'S VISIT, and More Among American Theatre Wing's Henry Hewes Design Awards Honorees
The American Theatre Wing (Heather Hitchens, President) is pleased to announce that five theater artists will be honored by the Henry Hewes Design Awards Committee during the presentation of its 2017 Awards in a luncheon ceremony on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.
Honors for the 2017 awards were earned by artists working on, off and off-off Broadway. Scenic designer Laura Jellinek (A Life, Playwrights Horizons), costume designers Machine Dazzle (Taylor Mac: A 24-Decade History of Popular Music, St. Ann's Warehouse) and Toni-Leslie James (Come From Away, Broadway), lighting designer Tyler Micoleau (The Band's Visit, Atlantic Theater Company) and projection designer Jared Mezzocchi (Vietgone, Manhattan Theatre Club) will be honored with 2017 Henry Hewes Design Awards. Two of the five have received Henry Hewes Design Awards in the past. Jellinek, Dazzle, and Mezzocchi will receive their first Henry Hewes Design Awards. For the 2017 honors, 100 theater artists were nominated for outstanding artistry in 66 productions presented during the 2016-2017 New York Theater season. (A complete list of 2017 nominees follows this awards announcement.)
These annual awards honor designers for work in venues on Broadway, off Broadway, and off-off Broadway, recognizing not only the traditional categories of Scenic Design, Costume Design and Lighting Design, but also "Notable Effects," which encompass sound, music, video, projections, puppetry, and other creative elements. All nominated designs must have originated in United States productions. The Hewes Awards Committee considered more than 200 productions when making its nominations.
Ásta Bennie Hostetter, Derek McLane, Matt Frey, and Jellinek led all artists with three nominations each for their design work. Ten other designers received two nominations each for their work during the 2016-2017 season. Ten productions received three nominations each and twenty-one productions received two nominations each.
The HHDA Committee named honorees in four categories: Scenic Design, Costume Design, Lighting Design and Notable Effects. As of the 2017 awards, the Committee has bestowed 303 honors on 195 artists representing 213 productions.
Known as the Maharam Awards at their inception in 1965, the Hewes Awards were later known as the American Theatre Wing Design Awards beginning in 1986 in honor of the Wing's long involvement. In 1999 the Awards were renamed for ATW Trustee, noted critic Henry Hewes, who played an instrumental role in the founding of the Awards, and who served as a board member of the American Theatre Wing until his death in 2006 at age 89.
The Henry Hewes Design Awards Committee includes theater critics Jeffrey Eric Jenkins, chair; David Barbour; David Cote; Glenda Frank; Helen Shaw; Michael Sommers; and Martha Wade Steketee.
2017 Henry Hewes DESIGN AWARDS HONOREES
Scenic Design
Laura Jellinek, A Life (Playwrights Horizons)
Costume Design
Machine Dazzle, Taylor Mac: A 24-Decade History of Popular Music (St. Ann's Warehouse)
Toni-Leslie James, Come From Away (Broadway)
Lighting Design
Tyler Micoleau, The Band's Visit (Atlantic Theater Company)
Notable Effects
Jared Mezzocchi (Projection Design), Vietgone (Manhattan Theatre Club)
2017 Henry Hewes DESIGN AWARDS NOMINEES
(2017 Honorees in bold)
Scenic Design Nominees
Alexander V. Nichols, Ernest Shackleton Loves Me
Amy Rubin, Miles for Mary
Andrew Lieberman, Othello
Arnulfo Maldonado, Caught
Beowulf Boritt, A Bronx Tale
Carl Sprague, Fiorello!
Carolyn Mraz, The Black Crook
Christopher Barreca, Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
Dane Laffrey, Rancho Viejo
David Gallo, Jitney
David Korins, Bandstand
David Zinn, Present Laughter
Derek DelGaudio and Glenn Kaino, In and of Itself
Derek McLane, Gently Down the Stream
Derek McLane, If I Forget
Derek McLane, The Price
James Morgan, Marry Harry
Jason Sherwood, The View UpStairs
Jason Simms, Hamlet
Kate Noll, Orange Julius
Laura Jellinek, A Life
Laura Jellinek, The Light Years
Laura Jellinek, The Wolves
Mark Wendland, The Layover
Marsha Ginsberg, Dolphins and Sharks
Peiyi Wong, Charleses
Rachel Hauck, Tiny Beautiful Things
Sandra Goldmark, Vanity Fair
Scott Davis, Ride the Cyclone
Scott Pask, The Band's Visit
Scott Pask, The Little Foxes
Costume Design Nominees
Anita Yavich, The View UpStairs
Ann Roth, The Front Page
Ásta Bennie Hostetter, Miles for Mary
Ásta Bennie Hostetter, Picnic and Come Back, Little Sheba
Ásta Bennie Hostetter, The Wolves
Catherine Zuber, Oslo
Catherine Zuber, War Paint
Clint Ramos, Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
David Murin, Fiorello!
David Zinn, A Doll's House, Pt. 2
Dustin Cross, Spamilton
Emily Rebholz, Indecent
Hunter Kaczorowski, Yours Unfaithfully
Jane Greenwood, The Little Foxes
Katja Andreiev, Beardo
Kaye Voyce, Mourning Becomes Electra
Linda Cho, Anastasia
Machine Dazzle, A 24-Decade History of Popular Music
Mark Thompson, The Taming of the Shrew
Oana Botez, Duat
Paloma Young, Bandstand
Sarah Laux, The Band's Visit
Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter
Toni-Leslie James, Come From Away
Toni-Leslie James, Jitney
Valérie Thérèse Bart, The Servant of Two Masters
Valérie Thérèse Bart, Vanity Fair
Lighting Design Nominees
Adam Silverman, The Glass Menagerie
Amith Chandrashaker, Seven Spots on the Sun
Barbara Samuels, Orange Julius
Brian H. Scott, Chess Match No. 5
Brian MacDevitt, The Front Page
Christopher Akerlind, Indecent
David Weiner, Plenty
David Weiner, The Price
Donald Holder, Anastasia
Jane Cox, Jitney
Jane Cox, Othello
Japhy Weideman, The Layover
Jeff Croiter, Bandstand
Jen Schriever, The Moors
Jennifer Tipton, A Doll's House, Pt. 2
Justin Townsend, Joan of Arc: Into the Fire
Justin Townsend, The Little Foxes
Kenneth Posner, War Paint
Matt Frey, A Life
Matt Frey, Everybody
Matt Frey, Rancho Viejo
Natasha Katz, Long Day's Journey Into Night
Oona Curley, Underground Railroad Game
Reza Behjat, Hamlet
Robert Wierzel, Troilus and Cressida
Russell H. Champa, The Light Years
Seth Reiser, Vanity Fair
Tyler Micoleau, The Band's Visit
Notable Effects Nominees
Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design), Anastasia
Andrew Schneider (Video Design), Dolphins and Sharks
Austin Switser (Video Design), Elements of Oz
John Cleater (Augmented Reality Design), Jessie Garrison (Interactive Design), Basil Twist (Puppet Design), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Dan Moses Schreier and Joshua Reid (Sound Design), Beardo
Darron L. West (Sound Design), Chess Match No. 5
Elaine McCarthy (Projection Design), Notes From the Field
Emma Wilk (Sound Design), Gorey: The Secret Lives of Edward Gorey
Jared Mezzocchi (Projection Design), Vietgone
John Narun (Projection Design), Gorey: The Secret Lives of Edward Gorey
Leon Rothenberg (Sound Design), Notes From the Field
Lucy Mackinnon (Projection Design), Yen
Machine Dazzle, Mimi Lien, John Torres, Jamie McElhinney, David Schnirman,
and Anastasia Durasova (Production Design), A 24-Decade History of Popular Music
Mike Tutaj (Video and Projection Design), Wilderness
Mike Tutaj (Projection Design), Ride the Cyclone
Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Design), A LifePalmer Heffernan (Sound Design), Orange Julius
Peter Nigrini (Projection Design), Wakey, Wakey
Reid Farrington (Projection Design), CasablancaBox
Tal Yarden (Projection Design), Indecent
Tal Yarden and Christopher Ash (Chromolume Design), Sunday in the Park With George
About the American Theatre Wing
One hundred years ago, on the eve of America's entry into World War I, seven suffragettes-all women of the theatre-came together to form The Stage Women's War Relief. A century later, the spirit and vision behind the founding of American Theatre Wing remains a touchstone for all we do. The Wing continues to champion bravery, with a focus on developing the next generation of brave artists. We envision an American Theatre that is as vital, multi-faceted, and diverse as the American people.
The Wing's programs span the nation to invest in the growth and evolution of American Theatre. We provide theatre education opportunities for underserved students through the Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative, develop the next generation of theatre professionals through the SpringboardNYC and Theatre Intern Network programs, incubate innovative theatre across the country through the National Theatre Company Grants, foster the song of American Theatre through the Jonathan Larson Grants, honor the best in New York theatrical design with the Henry Hewes Design Award, and illuminate the creative process through the Emmy-nominated "Working in the Theatre" documentary series. In addition to founding the Tony Awards which are co-presented with The Broadway League, the American Theatre Wing co-presents the Obie Awards, Off Broadway's Highest Honor, with The Village Voice.
Visitors to AmericanTheatreWing.org can gain inspiration and insight into the artistic process through the Wing's extensive media collection, and learn more about its programming for students, aspiring and working professionals, and audiences. Follow the Wing on Twitter and Instagram @TheWing, and on Facebook.com/TheAmericanTheatreWing.