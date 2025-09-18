CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Reveals Accessible Options For The 2025 Season

A full slate of accessible offerings have been revealed for the 2025 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, as part of the Company's commitment to creating opportunities for more guests to be able to attend the acclaimed holiday production. The 2025 Christmas Spectacular – which opens at Radio City Music Hall on November 6, 2025 – will include the production's third-annual sensory-friendly performance, in partnership with TDF, on November 9. Additional accessibility offerings and programming are also available – including the Chris & Veronica Jackson Sensory Room, as well as designated shows with open captioning, audio descriptions, and American Sign Language interpreters.



The 2025 sensory-friendly performance, which is produced in partnership with TDF through their Autism Friendly Performances Program, will take place on Sunday, November 9 at 10:00AM. For this performance, the production will incorporate various adjustments including softer stage lighting, lowered audio, and additional house lighting. That morning, Radio City Music Hall's Grand Lounge will transform into a sensory-safe space equipped with soft seating areas and fidget tools designed to provide guests an opportunity to reorient themselves if needed. TDF and Radio City Music Hall will have dedicated staff trained in sensory needs onsite to ensure all guests feel supported throughout the event.



Radio City Music Hall is also KultureCity-certified, through an ongoing partnership with KultureCity – the world's leading nonprofit on sensory accessibility and acceptance for those with invisible disabilities and sensory needs. In 2024, Radio City and KultureCity unveiled the renovated Chris & Veronica Jackson Sensory Room at the venue, which is available for guests at all public events and serves as a calm and safe space for anyone who may feel overwhelmed. Thoughtfully designed to accommodate a variety of sensory needs, the room incorporates elements such as adjustable lighting, comfortable seating, and calming visuals, including a custom art piece inspired by Radio City's iconic proscenium arches created by an artist with autism. A range of sensory tools and tactile objects create a calming experience in the space. The sensory room is designed to be fully accessible, including for wheelchair users, accommodating individuals of all abilities and ages. Additionally, all guest-facing staff have completed KultureCity training, and sensory bags that contain fidget tools, noise canceling headphones, and other resources are made available at all events at Radio City.



Radio City Music Hall and the Christmas Spectacular provide a variety of additional accessibility offerings so more guests have an opportunity to enjoy the magic of Christmas. American Sign Language interpreters will be available at four performances throughout the season: the 11:00AM shows on Saturday, November 15 and Wednesday, December 10; the 6:00PM show on Sunday, December 7; and the 8:00PM show on Wednesday, December 17. An open-captioned performance, which provides text-based assistance to spoken word via a large, three-line LED sign adjacent to the stage, will take place on Tuesday, December 2 at 5:00PM. An audio-described performance, which provides a live description of the onstage action via headsets for patrons who are blind or visually impaired, will take place on Thursday, December 11 at 5:00PM. In addition, VITAC closed captioning, assistive listening devices, and relay calls made through a TTY machine are all available at every performance of the Christmas Spectacular

