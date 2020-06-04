CHICAGO Will Embark on 2021 UK Tour

Chicago will embark on a 2021 UK tour, opening at the Birmingham Alexandra Theatre on 12 March 2021. Tour schedule below with further dates and casting to be announced soon. www.chicagothemusical.com

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Created by the musical theatre talents of John Kander, Fred Ebb and legendary choreographer Bob Fosse, CHICAGO's sexy, sassy score includes the show-stopping songs "Razzle Dazzle", "Cell Block Tango", and "All That Jazz". Winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy, CHICAGO is the longest running American musical in Broadway and West End history.

Since it opened in New York in 1996, CHICAGO has played in 36 countries worldwide, and been performed in English, Dutch, German, Swedish, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Italian, French, Danish, Japanese and Korean. Worldwide it has been seen by an estimated 33 million people, grossed over $1.7 billion has played over 32,500 performances.

CHICAGO, which is based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, has a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The 1996 Broadway revival of CHICAGO was choreographed by Ann Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse, directed by Walter Bobbie, and produced by Barry and Fran Weissler.

Tour Dates

Friday 12 - Saturday 20 March 2021

Birmingham Alexandra Theatre Www.atgtickets.com

On Sale 18 June 2020

Monday 22 - Saturday 27 March 2021

Sunderland Empire Theatre Www.atgtickets.com

On Sale 18 June 2020

Monday 29 March - Saturday 3 April 2021

Liverpool Empire Www.atgtickets.com

On Sale 18 June 2020

Tuesday 6 - Saturday 10 April 2021

Woking New Victoria Theatre Www.atgtickets.com

On Sale 18 June 2020

Monday 12 - Saturday 17 April 2021

Milton Keynes Theatre Www.atgtickets.com

On Sale 18 June 2020

Monday 19 - Saturday 24 April 2021

Eastbourne Congress Theatre Www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/venue/congress-theatre

On Sale 12 June 2020

Tuesday 27 April - Saturday 1 May 2021

Hawth Theatre Crawley - Www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth

On Sale 19 June 2020

Monday 3 - Saturday 8 May 2021

Torquay Princess Theatre Www.atgtickets.com

On Sale 18 June 2020

Monday 10 - Saturday 15 May 2021

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff Www.wmc.org.uk

On Sale Soon

Monday 17 - Saturday 22 May 2021

Manchester Palace Theatre Www.atgtickets.com

On Sale 18 June 2020

Monday 24 - Saturday 29 May 2021

Eden Court Inverness Www.eden-court.co.uk

On Sale 12 June 2020

Monday 31 May - Saturday 5 June 2021

Southend Cliffs Pavilion Www.southendtheatres.org.uk

On Sale 12 June 2020

Monday 28 June - Saturday 3 July 2021

Stoke Regent Theatre Www.atgtickets.com

On Sale 18 June 2020

Monday 5 - Saturday 10 July 2021

Ipswich Regent Theatre Www.ipswichtheatres.co.uk

On Sale 19 June 2020

Monday 12 - Saturday 17 July 2021

Bristol Hippodrome Www.atgtickets.com

On Sale 18 June 2020

Monday 9 - Saturday 14 August 2021

Plymouth Theatre Royal Www.theatreroyal.com

On Sale Soon

Monday 4 - Saturday 9 October 2021

Northampton Derngate Theatre Www.royalandderngate.co.uk

On Sale 12 June 2020

Monday 8 - Saturday 13 November 2021

Hull New Theatre Www.hulltheatres.co.uk

On Sale 12 June 2020

Tuesday 16 - Saturday 20 November 2021

Mayflower Theatre Southampton Www.mayflower.org.uk

On Sale 12 June 2020

