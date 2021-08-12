CHICAGO Adds New Performances for Broadway Return

Producers Barry & Fran Weissler announced today added performances for the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago, which will return to the Broadway stage on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St.; New York, NY).

Performances have been added on the following dates:

Thursday, September 16 at 8PM

Thursday, September 23 at 8PM

Thursday, September 30 at 8PM

Thursday, October 7 at 8PM

Thursday, October 14 at 8PM

Thursday, October 21 at 8PM

Thursday, October 28 at 8PM

A true New York City institution and Broadway's Longest Running American Musical, Chicago celebrates its 25th Anniversary this November. Chicago has everything that makes Broadway great: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz; legendary Fosse dancing and a live jazz band on stage. This celebrated production has been honored with 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy® and thousands of standing ovations. Chicago has wowed audiences all around the world, from Mexico City to Moscow, from São Paulo to South Africa.

The UK tour of Chicago launches this September in Glasgow. Additional productions are planned for 2022 in Brazil and China.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

TICKET INFORMATION

Buy tickets for Chicago now for any performance through January 17, 2022, and you can either exchange or refund your tickets into any other date until two hours before the performance.

SAFETY PROTOCOLS

The Broadway League has announced that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City will require vaccinations for audience members, as well as performers, backstage crew, and theatre staff, for all performances through October 2021. Masks will also be required for audiences inside the theatre, except while eating or drinking in designated locations. Under the policy, guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a show and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. "Fully vaccinated" means the performance date must be at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.