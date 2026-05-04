CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY To Make Broadway Debut With Andrea Martin, Rita Wilson and More

The Off-Broadway smash Celebrity Autobiography, created by Eugene Pack, will make its Broadway premiere at the Shubert Theatre (225 W 44th St.) featuring an all-star, constantly-expanding, rotating cast.

Celebrity Autobiography is the international hit comedy sensation featuring a constantly-expanding rotating cast of today's celebrities from TV, film and stage, sports, and, yes, even politics, acting out OTHER celebrities’ unintentionally hilarious autobiographies live on Broadway. It’s “A merry compendium of the witlessness of the rich and famous” says The New York Times, and audiences agree, “We couldn’t make this stuff up!”

In addition to solo excerpts…the show combines passages from various autobiographies to create unforgettable ensemble "mash ups" that ping pong into riotously funny "he said, she said" scenarios...famous love triangles…and wildly different takes on the same experience.

Most stars appear for a week or two at a time, some just for a night or two, and surprise guests can be expected to pop in from time to time.

The constantly-expanding rotating cast of Celebrity Autobiography currently includes:

The Monday, May 18 Opening Night cast of Celebrity Autobiography features Scott Adsit, Mario Cantone, Jeff Hiller, Jackie Hoffman, Gayle King, Andrea Martin, Bobby Moynihan, Ben Mankiewicz, Kenan Thompson, Nia Vardalos, Rita Wilson, and Celebrity Autobiography creator Eugene Pack and Dayle Reyfel.

Celebrity Autobiography runs 90 minutes (give or take a few laughs) with no intermission. The regular performance schedule is Mondays at 7:30pm, Thursdays at 5:00pm and 9:00pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 5:00pm and 9:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm and 6:00pm. Check the website for exceptions.

Additional constantly-expanding rotating casts will be announced shortly. To see all the stars, their performance dates, and more information, please visit telecharge.com/Celebrity-Autobiography-Tickets.

Celebrity Autobiography was created by Emmy Award nominated writer-performer Eugene Pack who co-developed the show with Dayle Reyfel. Pack and Reyfel also host and appear in the show alongside the week’s performers. Celebrity Autobiography is co-directed by Eugene Pack and Dayle Reyfel.

Tickets, from $49, are on sale now at telecharge.com/Celebrity-Autobiography-Tickets or by phone at 212-239-6200.

Celebrity Autobiography received the Drama Desk Award (Unique Theatrical Experience) and has had repeated runs in New York at the Triad Theatre and The Groundlings Los Angeles, as well as London's West End Leicester Theatre, Edinburgh, Australia's Sydney Opera House and many other sold-out runs throughout the US and is now having its triumphant Broadway premiere

The show’s original producer, Angelo Fraboni, said “Celebrity Autobiography has been bringing laughter to people around the world since its first performance. So when Douglas Denoff called me and said, ‘It’s time to start laughing again!’ I immediately agreed.” Tony Award-winner Denoff said, “I had seen the show several times at the Triad Theatre and felt the hilarity and comedic genius of Celebrity Autobiography deserves a proper run on Broadway…now more than ever!” They asked veteran producer Eric Falkenstein to sign on. Falkenstein surveyed the reviews and over a dozen theatergoers who’d seen Celebrity Autobiography then went to the next performance and said, “that level of nonstop laughter is so exceptionally rare, and the audience left genuinely lifted. Which is exactly what we all need these days.” Singer/songwriter, actress, and producer Rita Wilson signed on as a producer next and echoed the sentiment: “This is simply one of the funniest shows I’ve seen.”

Dayle Reyfel said “All the celebrity performers are thrilled to work/play together- many working together for the first time. It is so exciting to bring these hilarious -"you can't believe they wrote em" -making each night, unique, raw, live and spontaneous - a comedy rock concert!”

Eugene Pack added “This show is inspired by the “important” revealing details recounted in celebrity memoirs--what they eat in every restaurant, how they stack their clothes, what they keep in their freezer and how hard their jobs are" It's the only time you will ever see this amazing group of stars on a Broadway stage together.”



Celebrity Autobiography is produced on Broadway by Rita Wilson, Tony Award-winners Eric Falkenstein and Douglas Denoff and the show’s original producer Angelo Fraboni, along with Peter Martin, and EP Productions

Scenic Design by Derek McLane, Lighting by Ed McCarthy, Sound Design by Palmer Hefferan. General Management is by Foundation Theatrical/Erich Jungwirth.

For more information, please visit telecharge.com/Celebrity-Autobiography-Tickets.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming