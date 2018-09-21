BroadwayWorld Launches on Flipboard

BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce that we're now available on Flipboard, one of the most popular news feed apps for iOS, Android, and Windows!

Flipboard is an award-winning curation platform, where people go to understand our time and share the stories that are worth our time. On Flipboard quality articles, videos, podcasts and products are curated everyday for millions of people around the world. Now you can keep up with all the latest Broadway news on a new experience designed especially for mobile! Anywhere you've got an iPhone, iPad, Android or Windows Mobile device - you've now got the perfect experience for keeping up with the latest from BroadwayWorld!

Follow BroadwayWorld on Flipboard to keep up to date with all the latest breaking news stories from Broadway, the West End, the top regional theatre around the United States and internationally, as well as of-interest stories from the small and silver screen!

Also don't forget to follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to never miss a breaking story!

BroadwayWorld is the world's largest theatre news srouce on the web reaching over 5.5 million readers monthly , covering Broadway, West End, regional theatre across the United States and internationally, as well as Dance, Opera, Classical Music, TV/Film, Books and more!

Keep connected with us and never miss a story when you Follow BroadwayWorld on Flipboard! Get a look at Flipboard in action below!

Related Articles