BroadwayWorld Classifieds 8/27/2026; Jobs In Marketing, Operations, and More

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Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Temp Jobs - Creative: Boutique Off-Broadway Production

STARTING NOW. Looking For: Set, Lighting, Sound, Props Design Assistants Props Director Lighting Programmer QLab Programmer Stipend-based total for Preproduction, Rehearsals, Tech, Previews & First Official Opening Weekend $1750-2000 DOE Tech Begins Oct.19th Opening Weekend is Oct. 28th- Nov. 1st SUBJECT LINE - [Your Name] [Position Applying For] Send Cover Letter, Resume, and Link to Portfolio (if applicable)... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Faculty, Theatre (Musical Theater/Music Director)

Miami Dade College is now accepting applications for Faculty, Theatre (Musical Theater/Music Director) This faculty teaches musical theatre courses in a professionally focused curriculum for NWSA High School magnet and Bachelor of Fine Arts conservatory college degree programs. Additionally, this faculty member serves as the music director and conductor for two mainstage musical productions each academic year. What you will be doing: •Teaches courses in music theory, vocal ensemble, musica... (more)

Internships - Crew : Production Interns — CringeFest 2026

Production Interns — CringeFest 2026 Write Act Repertory | North Hollywood, CA Rehearsal - September, Show dates - October 2026 | Unpaid Internship Write Act Repertory is a volunteer non-profit theatre company in North Hollywood focused on developing original work and creating opportunities for writers, actors, directors, designers, and other theatre artists. We are seeking production interns for Cringe Fest 2026, for our showcase of original one-act plays at the Brickhouse Theatre dur... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

Redhouse Arts Center seeks a dynamic and passionate individual to lead a progressive, community minded, arts organization. The ideal candidate will be a collaborative and creative leader, an astute and sensitive manager, and an advocate for social change through the arts. The Executive Director will have the unique opportunity to guide this growing organization into its next phase as a national model of success and destination for the performing arts and arts education. This is a high profile po... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Coordinator

Join Red Clay Dance Company Red Clay Dance Company seeks a highly organized, collaborative, and mission-driven Program Manager to help bring our programs to life. As Chicago's premier Afro-contemporary dance company, Red Clay Dance Company creates, performs, and teaches dances of the African Diaspora while advancing our mission to awaken Artivism through artistic excellence, education, and community engagement. As we enter our 18th season, we are investing in our organizational capacity to supp... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Program Manager

Join Red Clay Dance Company Red Clay Dance Company seeks a highly organized, collaborative, and mission-driven Program Manager to help bring our programs to life. As Chicago's premier Afro-contemporary dance company, Red Clay Dance Company creates, performs, and teaches dances of the African Diaspora while advancing our mission to awaken Artivism through artistic excellence, education, and community engagement. As we enter our 18th season, we are investing in our organizational capacity to supp... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Etchings - A New Play - Workshop & Staged Reading

Casting three Houston-area actors for a two-day developmental workshop and staged reading of Etchings, a new two-person drama. I am the playwright. SARA: Female, playing age 34 ADAM: Male, playing age 42 STAGE DIRECTIONS: Any gender/age Age range is flexible. Auditions: Virtual via Zoom - scheduling now Workshop/Reading: November 29–30, 2026 Location: MATCH Houston Full breakdown, availability requirements and audition scheduling: https://www.etchingsplay.com... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Benefits Representative & Special Projects Manager

Position Title: Benefits Representative & Special Projects Manager Supervisor: Fund Administrator The SDC-League Pension and Health Funds is seeking a Benefits Representative & Special Projects Manager to join our team in our NYC office. The position will report to the Fund Administrator and will be a key contributor in implementing new technologies and process improvements and in supporting plan participants in understanding and receiving their pension and health benefits. Projects inclu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Faculty, Theater - Scenic Design, Production Management, Technical Direction

Miami Dade College is now accepting applications for Faculty, Theater - Scenic Design, Production Management, Technical Direction. This faculty teaches theater courses in a professionally-focused curriculum for NWSA High School and Bachelor of Fine Arts college degree programs, teaching stagecraft, stage management, designing scenery and serving as production manager and technical director for five (5) Mainstage productions, constructing scenery and supervising college and high school construct... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Facilities Manager

About The Shed The Shed is a cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan’s west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculpt... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Visitor Experience Manager

About The Shed The Shed is a cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan’s west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculpt... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Lead House Manager

NextStop Theatre Company, in Herndon, Virginia, is seeking an outgoing, enthusiastic, and motivated individual to serve as Lead House Manager. The Lead House Manager is responsible for welcoming guests, making sure the theatre is set out properly, managing onsite ticket and concessions sales, leading the house management team, ensuring the smooth front of house operations during a performance (lobby and theater seating area), and the safety and well-being of the patrons, cast and crew during a p... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Stagehand

Ford’s Theatre Society is hiring Assistant Stagehand/Electrics to provide support for all productions, events, and programs produced or presented by the organization. Position Summary This position requires a versatile theatre technician capable of working across multiple disciplines. The position will maintain the highest standards of safety, craftsmanship, professionalism, and respectful engagement with staff, guests, visitors, artists, and stakeholders. Production Support • Assistant ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Audience Services Manager

NextStop Theatre Company, in Herndon, Virginia, is seeking an outgoing, enthusiastic, and motivated individual to serve as Audience Services Manager. The Audience Services Manager will field, triage, and respond to patron questions or concerns and oversee the box office ticket sales operations, database management, audience development initiatives, theatre space rental programs and other customer service processes. The areas of responsibility include front-facing customer engagement and internal... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Ticket Services Associate

Ford’s Theatre Society, a location steeped in culture, history, and the performing arts is hiring part-time Ticket Services Associates to join its box office team. The Ticket Services Associates work as part of the Ticket Services team at Ford's Theatre to provide a high level of customer service to all staff and patrons as related to ticketing for visitation, programs, and productions. The Ticket Services Associate ensures all patrons are properly ticketed to enter the site as well as make... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Guest Services Associate

JOB TITLE: Guest Services Associate REPORTS TO: Guest Services Manager FLSA STATUS: Part-Time, Hourly, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $19.73 per hour UNION: IATSE Local 750 LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St. & 333 N LaSalle St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Guest Services Associate is an integral part of the Goodman’s front-of-house department at both the 170 N. Dearborn location as well as at the Theater of the Mind venue, located at 333 North Randolph. Th... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Merchandise Manager for Seasonal National Tour (Holiday 2026)

Great opportunity available for an experienced Merchandise Manager to join the National Tour of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical. This role is ideal for an individual with strong leadership skills, who likes managing a fast-paced retail operation, while traveling as part of a touring production team. The Merchandise Manager will oversee merchandise sales, inventory management, and customer service across various cities, ensuring an overall exceptional retail experience. Y... (more)

Internships - Creative: Creative Side Hustle - Seeking Part-Time Assistant

Looking for an additional stream of income with flexible hours? Manhattan-based writer/performer/improv teacher seeking a self-starter who thinks outside the box to help take projects from the idea phase to reality. A person who can give advice like a life coach and is able to both collaborate and work independently. Numerous creative ventures include: Launching a digital comedy magazine Marketing improv classes Promoting musicals / solo shows Increasing social media presence Opt... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Operations Manager

POSITION SUMMARY

The Artistic Operations Manager reports to the Director of Artistic Administration and serves as a shared planning and operational resource for Artistic and Production. This position coordinates company-wide artistic scheduling, releases, Studio Artist scheduling, production information, and shared planning systems, including DIESE, The Atlanta Opera’s integrated performing arts planning and operations platform.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Your responsibilities include... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: PHTS Production Supervisor

Organizational Summary: The Playwrights Horizons Theater School (PHTS) has provided thousands of students with intensive theater training through a four-year program that emphasizes professional development and interdisciplinary theater making. The curriculum includes courses in acting, directing, playwriting, design, movement, and voice and speech for nearly 200 students each year. Playwrights Horizons is a writer’s theater committed to the advancement of bold and visionary contemporary p... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Director (web design, graphic design, social media)

The Long Island Musical Theatre Festival is seeking an experienced marketing director with skills in web design, graphic design, and social media. Someone who can take over all aspects of marketing, planning, and executing our needs for the 2026 - 2027 season. The ideal candidate will be knowledgeable, takes initiative, brings targeted ideas to the table, and is a problem solver. Most imporantly, they will be passionate about arts education and musical theatre, and wants to grow with our organiz... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director-Studio Theatre working with Management Consultants for the Arts

Studio Theatre is seeking its next Artistic Director, someone to cultivate and champion the artistic vision of Studio, planning seasons of stellar, thought-provoking contemporary theater written by significant playwrights and presented by a mix of local, national, and International Artists. Studio Theatre has engaged Management Consultants for the Arts to lead the search, and interested candidates may apply for this position by visiting this link: https://www.mcaonline.com/searches/artistic-dire... (more)

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