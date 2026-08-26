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Video: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW on Broadway Pays Tribute to Tim Curry with Luke Evans and Jake Shears

The three Frank-N-Furters joined the Broadway company for a performance of “I’m Going Home.”

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The Broadway company of The Rocky Horror Show paid tribute to the late Tim Curry following news of his passing earlier today. Curry originated the iconic role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter in Richard O’Brien’s musical and later immortalized the performance in the 1975 film The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Watch the video of their tribute below.

In a special tribute, three of the Broadway revival’s Frank-N-Furters took the stage together. Luke Evans, who recently concluded his run in the role, joined current Frank-N-Furter Paul Soileau and incoming star Jake Shears, along with the company, to perform the show’s ballad “I’m Going Home.”

Evans played his final performance as Frank-N-Furter on August 23. Soileau, who also appears in the production as a Phantom, stepped into the role beginning August 25 and will continue through September 10. Shears is set to take over as Frank-N-Furter beginning September 11.

The production also honored Curry throughout the day, sharing a tribute to the star on its official Instagram account. At Studio 54, a photo of Curry was placed in the lobby as a memorial, giving audience members and fans an opportunity to pay tribute to the performer whose portrayal of Frank-N-Furter has remained inseparable from Rocky Horror for more than five decades.

Evans also paid tribute to Curry following his passing, reflecting on the influence Curry had on his own performance and describing the opportunity to be compared to him as one of the greatest compliments he had received.

The Rocky Horror Show, directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, is currently playing at Studio 54.

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More on this show: Video: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Cast Performs 'Time Warp' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA · 5/29/2026


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