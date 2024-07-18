BroadwayWorld Classifieds 7/18/2024; Jobs In Finance, Carpentry, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 7/18/2024. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Classes / Instruction: Growth and Brand Operations Coordinator

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. BAM is seeking a Growth and Brand Operations Coordinator to provide administrative support for... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Associate Costume Director

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration, and a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Finance

Director of Finance-SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a DIRECTOR OF FINANCE- for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing several productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: President & CEO

Position Summary The President & CEO is the strategic and visionary leader who establishes a comprehensive and robust business model that integrates the various programmatic and educational elements of the organization into a synergistic whole. Reporting to the Board of Directors and guiding an experienced senior leadership team, the President & CEO oversees programming, financial resources, venue capitalization, and overall operations that ensure resiliency and sustainable growth. They levera... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Costume Studio Supervisor

Under the direction of the Director of Production, the UCLA Theater Costume Studio Supervisor oversees the planning, preparation, and execution of costumes for departmental productions. Work includes extensive collaboration and consultation with faculty advisor and student costume designers to ensure designs are successfully translated, realized, and executed as fully as possible. Creates, oversees, and manages costume creation and labor schedules for each production. Coordinates the scheduling... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Hiring: Casual Carpenter, McCarter Theatre Center

POSITION: Casual Carpenter DEPARTMENT: Production, Scenery REPORTS TO: Technical Director BENEFITS INCLUDE: Access to complimentary and discounted tickets, institutional professional development opportunities, access to free parking, and other perks. LOCATION & SCHEDULE: This is an in-person position reporting to our scene shop located at 755 Alexander Road in Princeton, NJ. Standard weekly schedule is Monday through Friday, 7:30am – 4pm, with 40 hours of work available, plus poss... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Hiring: Grants and Development Communications Manager, McCarter Theatre Center

POSITION: Grants and Development Communications Manager DEPARTMENT: Development REPORTS TO: Director of Development BENEFITS INCLUDE: Medical, vision, and dental insurance; paid time off (PTO), sick leave, and holiday time; flexible spending and health savings accounts; employer-sponsored life, long-term, and short-term disability insurance; a 403(b) retirement plan with employer contribution and match, access to free parking, and various perks. LOCATION & SCHEDULE: This is an in-p... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Hiring: Carpenter, McCarter Theatre Center

POSITION: Carpenter DEPARTMENT: Production, Scenery REPORTS TO: Technical Director BENEFITS INCLUDE: Medical, vision, and dental insurance; paid time off (PTO), sick leave, and holiday time; flexible spending and health savings accounts; employer-sponsored life, long-term, and short-term disability insurance; a 403(b) retirement plan with employer match, access to free parking, and various perks. LOCATION & SCHEDULE: This is an in-person position reporting to our scene shop locat... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Hiring: Patron Services Manager, McCarter Theatre Center

POSITION: Patron Services Manager

DEPARTMENT: Communications & Engagement

REPORTS TO: Director of Marketing

BENEFITS INCLUDE: Medical, vision, and dental insurance; paid time off (PTO), sick leave, and holiday time; flexible spending and health savings accounts; employer-sponsored life, long-term, and short-term disability insurance; a 403(b) retirement plan with employer contribution and match, access to free parking, and various perks.

LOC... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Hiring: Manager of Group Sales and Engagement, McCarter Theatre Center

BENEFITS INCLUDE: Medical, vision, and dental insurance; paid vacation, sick, personal, and holiday time; flexible spending and health savings accounts; employer-sponsored life, long-term, and short-term disability insurance; a 403(b) retirement plan with employer match access to free parking, and various perks. LOCATION & SCHEDULE: This is an in-person position reporting to our administrative offices located at 91 University Place in Princeton, NJ. Regular business hours are Monday thru ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Costume Shop Manager

The Costume Shop Manager maintains the costume shop space, inventory and stock; serves as a stitcher or tailor, as needed; and manages costume rentals. This position will collaborate with the Costume Designer and serve in that capacity in their absence. All positions at Theatre Salina report directly to the Executive Director. ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Music director for HMS Pinafore

Troupers Light Opera is seeking a music director for our March 8 & 15, 2025 production of HMS Pinafore. We perform at Norwalk Concert Hall with full sets, costumes and orchestra. We will hold auditions in the late fall and begin rehearsals in January or earlier in Stamford, CT. In this position, you will train the chorus and recruit and rehearse the orchestra, and work with the soloists Please contact us at info@trouperslightopera.org and send a resume.... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Part-Time Rehearsal Pianist

JOB DESCRIPTION / OVERVIEW Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking a part-time Rehearsal Pianist (or Pianists) to accompany weekly Training Division choir rehearsals for the 2024-2025 season (September 2024 - May 2025). Rehearsal staffing includes a Conductor, Rehearsal Manager, and Rehearsal Pianist. The Rehearsal Pianist is responsible for accompanying the rehearsal under the direction of the Conductor including supporting vocal warm-ups, giving parts (individual lines, multi-parts, with or without... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Part-Time Program Assistant

JOB DESCRIPTION / OVERVIEW Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking a part-time Program Assistant(s) to serve as rehearsal managers, front desk attendants, and to provide general program administrative support. When scheduled in a rehearsal manager capacity, program assistants are responsible for overseeing drop-off and pick-up, taking attendance, monitoring chorister behavior before, during, and after rehearsal, helping with classroom logistics such as music distribution, etc. When scheduled as the f... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Senior Facilities Technician

SENIOR FACILITIES TECHNICIAN Florida Studio Theatre in Sarasota seeks a highly skilled Senior Facilities Technician. The full-time work is primarily repair and scheduled preventative maintenance followed by projects as needed. Requirements: • Ability to Lift 50lbs • Skills in plumbing, HVAC, electrical, and carpentry • Experience in HVAC troubleshooting beyond component level • EPA Section 608 Certified • Knowledge of commercial and decorative lighting including neon, LED, and fluore... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking a stage director for HMS Pinafore

Troupers Light Opera is seeking a stage director for our March 8 & 15, 2025 production of HMS Pinafore. We perform at Norwalk Concert Hall with full sets, costumes and orchestra. We will hold auditions in the late fall and begin rehearsals in January or earlier in Stamford, CT. Please contact us at info@trouperslightopera.org and send a resume.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Singer/Server

Team Members must be comfortable assisting operations in all aspects including, but not limited to: show/set prep, front facing guest services and successful execution of performances. A flexible schedule is preferred, but not absolutely necessary. Both Full Time and Part Time work are available. Roles will have scripts to work off of and crowd work with the guests. Prior experience with improv or interactive children's theater are a plus. Server Responsibilities: Greet and seat guests... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Individual Giving Coordinator

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. The Individual Giving Coordinator provides front-line support for all Individual Giving progra... (more)