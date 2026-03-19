BroadwayWorld Classifieds 3/19/2026; Jobs In Operations, Marketing, and More

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Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 3/19/2026. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

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Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Temp Jobs - Crew: Summer Master Electrician (ME)

Working directly with the Technical Director and Lighting Designer, the Master Electrician leads the team responsible for loading in and setting up the lighting system in our outdoor theatre. Must be fully knowledgeable about lighting systems, power load balancing, rigging safety, and focusing lights. Must have experience and be comfortable climbing up to lighting positions in a harness, on a ladder, and in a scissor lift. Must be comfortable working outside. The ideal candidate has at ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Designer for 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

About Music Theatre of Connecticut Music Theatre of Connecticut is a premier professional theatre and conservatory in Fairfield County dedicated to preserving and presenting the finest traditions of American musical theatre. Since 1987, MTC MainStage has brought critically acclaimed live productions to audiences featuring Broadway and professional performers in an intimate 108‑seat black box theatre. MTC is committed to immersive theatrical experiences and advancing diversity, equity, and inclu... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Celebrating Swedish Culture Through the Costumes of 'Kristina från Duvemåla'

"Kristina from Duvemåla" is a famous musical from Sweden that has captivated audiences since 1995 with its engaging stories and eye-catching costumes. This article takes a closer look at the wardrobes and explores their deep symbolic meanings, inspired by classic Swedish folk art. Plus, you'll learn how Swedish traditions are incorporated into the country's best online casinos highlighted by Spelpressen.se, through the use of vivid i... (more)

Classes / Instruction: When the World of Theater Meets the Digital Currency

Imagine sitting in a dimly lit theater, the hum of anticipation in the air, as you wait for the curtain to rise on the latest Broadway sensation. Now, picture this excitement in the dynamic world of cryptocurrency trading—where the drama of fluctuations in Ethereum's market value can rival any theatrical production. At first glance, the connection between the volatile cryptocurrency market and the storied theater tr... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Unconventional Ways to Experience the Magic of Broadway

Are you a fan of Broadway shows? Do you want to experience the magic of these performances in a unique and unforgettable way? Look no further since this article will explore some unconventional ways to immerse yourself in the world of Broadway. From immersive theater experiences to backstage tours and alternative venues, there are several options to choose from. So, read on and discover how you can make your Broadway experience truly extraordinary.

Classes / Instruction: Viewing a Broadway Show Can be the Highlight of Any Vacation, But What Else Should You Do on Vacation?

It is soon approaching that time of year when children are free from their educational responsibilities and many families have some time to vacation around the holidays. Lots of people travel around to spend time with relatives and might find themselves in unfamiliar surroundings and this article could be useful for them as well! While we obviously think the best way that you could entertain yourself on vacation is to find your nearest theatre production and secure tickets to what... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Assistant Company Manager

ASSISTANT COMPANY MANAGER- Theatre By The Sea, Matunuck RI - April-September 2026 The historic Theatre By The Sea in Matunuck RI, is seeking an experienced Assistant Company Manager for its upcoming 2026 summer season! Come be a part of it! Employment from April 20 to Sept 20, with the season running from May 11 through Sept 13. Please see our website for shows and dates https://www.theatrebythesea.com/ Candidate attributes: theatre loving team player, excellent at multi-taski... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Company Manager

COMPANY MANAGER- Theatre By The Sea, Matunuck RI-April-September 2026 The historic Theatre By The Sea in Matunuck RI, is seeking an experienced Company Manager for its upcoming 2026 summer season! Come be a part of it! Employment from April 20 to Sept 20, with the season running from May 11 through Sept 13. Please see our website for shows and dates https://www.theatrebythesea.com/ Candidate attributes: theatre loving team player, excellent at multi-tasking, strong work ethic,... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Manager

The People’s Theatre (TPT) seeks an experienced Production Manager to lead production and technical operations for TPT productions and rental events as we prepare to open our new 20,000-square-foot performing arts center in Inwood in September 2026. This role offers a unique opportunity to help establish the production systems and technical operations of a brand-new performing arts center, allowing the Production Manager to shape workflows, equipment use, and technical standards from the grou... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: The Play Group Theatre

ATD/PRODUCTION MANAGER The Play Group Theatre (PGT), a non-profit educational theatre located in White Plains, NY, seeks a part-time ATD/Production Manager to work as a member of a small creative team. PGT is seeking a creative thinker with strong communication and organizational skills, and a passion for arts education. Requirements: - Degree in technical theatre, or equivalent professional experience that demonstrates a facility with basic carpentry, theatrical lighting, audio, project... (more)

Classes / Instruction: People Operations Generalist

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan’s west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculpt... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS - Gene Frankel Theatre Festival – Summer 2026

Gene Frankel Theatre Festival – Summer 2026 The Gene Frankel Theatre Festival Dates: July 27 – Aug. 16, 2026 Submission Deadline: April 3, 2026 The Gene Frankel Theatre Festival is accepting submissions for its summer edition running from July 27th through August 16th, 2026. The applicants will need to produce the work - director, casting, and all production elements. The Gene Frankel Theatre will help with setting up your technical needs such as lighting, sound, and projections. ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: OPEN CALL for THE CIRCUIT: An Immersive Silent Disco Ballet

OPEN CALL: SEEKING DANCERS WHO ACT The Circuit: An Immersive Silent Disco Ballet New York Theatre Company is seeking dancers who act for its upcoming production of The Circuit: An Immersive Silent Disco Ballet. Inspired by Arthur Snitzler’s La Ronde, this original immersive work unfolds on the streets of DUMBO. Audiences & performers will wear silent disco headphones and experience a fully produced play and original score while the story is told live through dance. We are looking for dynamic ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Music Director Wanted- April

We’re currently looking for a Music Director to work with the cast of an original musical, Chameleon as we prepare for a summer run. The music is already written and demoed, and we’re looking for someone to help lead music rehearsals and support the cast in learning and polishing the vocal material. (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Full-Time Faculty: Scenic & Lighting Designer Santa Barbara City College | Theatre Arts Department

Santa Barbara City College is seeking a tenure-track Scenic and Lighting Designer/Instructor to join our award-winning Theatre Arts Program starting in Fall 2026. This role blends academic instruction with high-level production design for The Theatre Group at SBCC, our resident community theatre company. For information and to apply: https://www.schooljobs.com/careers/sbcc? The Theatre Group at SBCC: www.theatregroupsbcc.com Instruction: Teach courses in Stagecraft, Scenography, Lighting,... (more)

Internships - Creative: Lyrics & Lyricists Jr. Emerging Songwriter Showcase

Call for Submissions: Lyrics & Lyricists Jr. Emerging Songwriter Showcase The 92nd Street Y is thrilled to invite submissions for this year’s Lyrics & Lyricists Jr., a special opportunity for ten emerging composers and songwriters to have their work presented on the 92NY stage. For more than 50 years, 92NY’s celebrated Lyrics & Lyricists series has honored the art of songwriting and brought audiences together with extraordinary artists to explore the Great American Songbook. Presented ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Account Manager

The Pekoe Group is an award-winning, fast paced, full-service Advertising Agency in NYC, working with the city's top Broadway shows, Off-Broadway shows, and restaurants. We are seeking a full-time Account Manager to join our team. The Account Manager is the primary client point of contact on behalf of the agency, fostering excellent client relationships across multiple accounts, anticipating client needs, and ensuring the agency delivers. The Account Manager will work with the a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Integrated Marketing

The Pekoe Group is an award-winning, fast paced, full-service Advertising Agency in NYC, working with the city's top Broadway shows, Off-Broadway shows, and restaurants. We are seeking a full-time Director of Integrated Marketing to join our team. The Director of Integrated Marketing will oversee the holistic development, execution, and optimization of multi-channel integrated marketing campaigns. This includes managing the media planning and buying, guiding the social media, partnerships... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Playwrights Horizons Theatrical Fellowship Program

The Playwrights Horizons Theatrical Fellowship Program provides hands-on learning opportunities for the next generation of leaders in the performing arts industry. This program offers excellent practical experience and training for a career in arts administration or stage management, and an opportunity to collaborate closely with and learn from Playwrights staff members and professionals in the industry. We are proud that many program alumni have gone on to become some of the most active direct... (more)