Video: Rising Stars Take Over at Broadway Sessions Open Mic

Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned last month with an all open-mic extravaganza.

Performers included: Anthony Fett ("Broadway Baby"), Audrey Blaze ("Green Finch and Linnet Bird"), Bea Mienik ("Days and Days"), Cecilia Huerta ("If I Loved You"), Erik Scott Romney ("Holiday Party"), John Mooney ("I'm Alive"), Morgana Watson ("All That Matters"), Rosalyn Mai ("So Much Better"), Rose-Ingrid Benjamin, Samara Ariel ("No One Else"), William McGinnis ("Whaddya Do"), and Zuri Terrell ("A Way Back to Then").

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...