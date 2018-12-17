Broadway on TV
Broadway on TV: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristin Chenoweth & More for Week of December 17, 2018

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of December 17, 2018!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristin Chenoweth and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, December 17

Lin-Manuel Miranda - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon

Mike Birbiglia - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

Kerry Washington - THE VIEW

Tuesday, December 18

Emily Blunt - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert and THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden

Lin-Manuel Miranda - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN and THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden

Kristin Chenoweth - THE VIEW

Wednesday, December 19

Cynthia Erivo - LAST CALL WITH Carson Daly

Lucas Hedges - WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH Andy Cohen

Thursday, December 20

Lin-Manuel Miranda - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

