Broadway on TV: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristin Chenoweth & More for Week of December 17, 2018
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of December 17, 2018!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristin Chenoweth and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Monday, December 17
Lin-Manuel Miranda - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon
Mike Birbiglia - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers
Kerry Washington - THE VIEW
Tuesday, December 18
Emily Blunt - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert and THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden
Lin-Manuel Miranda - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN and THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden
Kristin Chenoweth - THE VIEW
Wednesday, December 19
Cynthia Erivo - LAST CALL WITH Carson Daly
Lucas Hedges - WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH Andy Cohen
Thursday, December 20
Lin-Manuel Miranda - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers
