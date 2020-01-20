Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV
Broadway on TV: Ali Stroker, Billy Porter, & More for the Week of January 20, 2020
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of January 20, 2020!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Ali Stroker, Billy Porter, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and have a laugh or two!
Monday, January 20
Josh Gad - CONAN
Billy Porter - THE VIEW
Tuesday, January 21
Tony Goldwyn - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Thursday, January 23
Ali Stroker - TODAY
Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!