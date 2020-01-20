Broadway on TV: Ali Stroker, Billy Porter, & More for the Week of January 20, 2020

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of January 20, 2020!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Ali Stroker, Billy Porter, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and have a laugh or two!

Monday, January 20

Josh Gad - CONAN

Billy Porter - THE VIEW

Tuesday, January 21

Tony Goldwyn - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Thursday, January 23

Ali Stroker - TODAY

Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!





