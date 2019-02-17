Broadway at the Cabaret: Derek Klena, John Lloyd Young & More!

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, February 17 - 23, 2019. Come hear the music play!

Derek Klena

February 18th at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Broadway favorite Derek Klena brings his solo show to Feinstein's/54 Below! Join Derek as he takes a look back on the roles, moments, and people that have shaped his life and career during his eight years in New York City. Audiences can expect stories from his childhood in Southern California, from his early experiences on reality television as well as backstage tales and beloved songs from his star turns in Anastasia, Dogfight, Wicked, and the upcoming Jagged Little Pill.

Pronoun Showdown!

February 18th at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

What happens when you reverse all of the pronouns in some of Broadway's most famous songs? Back for another round of word-reversing fun, join a cast of Broadway headliners for a spectacular Pronoun Showdown! Twisting onstage classics and refining showtime hits, you won't want to miss this unique and unparalleled evening. Performers include Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), Katie Rose Clarke (Wicked, Miss Saigon), Matt Doyle (Book of Mormon, War Horse), Grey Henson (Mean Girls-Tony Nomination, Book of Mormon), Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill, Anastasia, Wicked), Ryan McCartan (Wicked, Heathers), Eva Noblezada (Miss Saigon-Tony Nomination, Hadestown), Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof), and more!

John Lloyd Young

February 19 - March 2 at Cafe Carlyle - BUY TICKETS

Tony-Award winner John Lloyd Young returns to Café Carlyle with an all-new show,! At this residency, he'll perform an expertly curated set of rock and pop classics and originals that cut deep. From the raw emotionality of Roy Orbison to the retro cool of 007, Young will bring the iconic room alive with a timelessness, mystery and warmth that hearkens back while heralding into the future. John Lloyd Young originated the role of Frankie Valli in Broadway's Jersey Boys as well as starring in Clint Eastwood's film adaptation of the show. As Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys, Young became the only American actor in history to win all four major leading actor honors in a Broadway debut: the Tony, Drama Desk, Out Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards.

Jessica Molaskey

February 20-23 at Birdland - BUY TICKETS

Jessica Molaskey is a veteran of a dozen Broadway shows including the revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Sunday in the Park with George, which was nominated for nine Tony Awards. She has appeared in A Man of No Importance at Lincoln Center, Parade (directed by Hal Prince), Dream, Tommy, Crazy for You, Les Misérables, City of Angels, Chess, Cats and Oklahoma! She most recently played the role of Marie in The Encores critically acclaimed production of The Most Happy Fella at City Center. Off Broadway: Songs For A New World, Dream True, Wise Guys (Stephen Sondheim, Sam Mendes) Weird Romance (All Original Cast Recordings).

Rob Kevlin Sings Broadway, Standards, and Originals With Special Guest Jennifer Holliday

February 22 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Rob Kevlin, International Television Trophy Winner of the USA World Showcase, makes his Feinstein's/54 Below concert debut in It's A New Day. An adult contemporary pop artist whose musical sound has been described as a cross between Josh Groban and Michael Buble, Rob Kevlin showcases his unique tone and breathtaking vocals with inspirational melodies by renowned songwriters. Rob performs the songs that have touched his soul with the best of Broadway, standards, and original songs which will leave you captivated beyond expectations. Joining Rob is the Grammy and Tony Award winner Jennifer Holliday, who catapulted to stardom nearly 40 years ago in her iconic role as the original Effie White in the smash Broadway production of Dreamgirls. Her show-stopping performance of "And I Am Telling You, I'm Not Going" garnered her a Tony Award for "Best Actress in a Musical."

