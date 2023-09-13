Broadway Veteran Joseph Foronda Passes Away at 69

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Broadway veteran Joseph Foronda, who died on September 1, 2023. He was 69 years old.

On Broadway, Foronda starred as the Engineer in Miss Saigon (Broadway Theatre; 1st/2nd national tours); Samurai, Soothsayer, Thief, Storyteller in Pacific Overtures (Roundabout Theatre Company); and Lord Buntaro in SHOGUN: The Musical (Marquis Theatre).

His many regionalcredits included Archie Beaton in Brigadoon (Goodman Theatre); Zhong Yi in Stuck Elevator (American Conservatory Theater); Ridge in The House That Jack Built (Indiana Repertory Theatre); Man Over 60 in The Golden Dragon (Studio Theatre); HYH in Yellowface (Silk Road Rising); Sitting Bull in Annie Get Your Gun (Ravinia Festival); Wang Chi-Yang in Flower Drum Song (AMTSJ); Nick/Prudencio in The Romance of Magno Rubio (Victory Gardens Theater); Javert in Les Miserables, The King in The King & I (Weston Playhouse); Frog in A Year with Frog & Toad (Chicago Children’s Theatre); Narrator in La Posada Magica (Teatro Vista); El Gallo in The Fantasticks (East West Players); Reciter in Pacific Overtures (Chicago Shakespeare Theater; Donmar Warehouse, U.K.).