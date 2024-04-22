Dusty Kay, Co-Writer of THE HONEYMOONERS Musical, Passes Away at 69

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that writer Dusty Kay has passed away.

Kay was a writer and producer on several television shows including the seventh season of Roseanne and the fourth season of Entourage.

On stage, Kay and his frequent collaborator Bill Nuss wrote the book for a musical adaptation of the Jackie Gleason sitcom The Honeymooners. The musical, premiering in 2017 at the Paper Mill Playhouse, featured music by Stephen Weiner and lyrics by Peter Mills.

In the 1990's, Kay created a series for ABC called Once a Hero, which follows a comic book hero who moves from the comic world to the real world. The series starred Robert Forster, Milo O’Shea, Caitlin Clarke and Jeff Lester.