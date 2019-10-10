Broadway Veteran Dancer Bruce Anthony Davis, Sr. Has Passed At Age 60
Broadway veteran Bruce Anthony Davis, Sr. passed away on October 3, 2019. He was very well known for his successful career as a Broadway star, singer, dancer and actor. David was born on March 4, 1959 in Dayton, Ohio.
His Broadway credits included A Chorus Line, Dancin', Song and Dance, Big Deal, The High Rollers Social and Pleasure Club, Damn Yankees, and Chicago.
He graduated from The Edward Kennedy "Duke" Ellington School of Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., where he majored in Dance. He danced like tomorrow would never come. He was very passionate about his craft. He left home at age 13 to pursue his career. He returned home to Dayton in 2002. He taught dance to the kids at Stivers School for the Arts. He donated and volunteered at the Dayton Boys Prep Academy.
See him perform on the 1986 Tony Awards below.
