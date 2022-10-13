Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Theatres to Dim Lights in Memory of Angela Lansbury

Broadway Theatres to Dim Lights in Memory of Angela Lansbury

On October 15, 2022, the Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of Broadway theatres in New York for one minute at exactly 7:45pm.

Oct. 13, 2022  

The Broadway community will honor the memory of Dame Angela Lansbury, the six-time Tony Award-winning actress whose career spanned six decades on Broadway. Ms. Lansbury passed away on October 11, 2022, at the age of 96. On October 15, 2022, the Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of Broadway theatres in New York for one minute at exactly 7:45pm on Saturday, October 15th, in her honor.

"Angela Lansbury was without a doubt one of Broadway's most endearing leading actresses and her influence in the world of musical theatre will forever live on," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "It is impossible to think of Broadway and not be reminded of Ms. Lansbury and some of her most iconic roles - from Mame and Gypsy to Sweeney Todd - just to name a few. We think of her as Broadway royalty and a member of our family, while recognizing that Hollywood thinks of her the same way. We're just proud she's ours too! Along with her legendary career and outstanding talent, it will be her grace, charisma, and kindness that we will fondly remember of the great Angela Lansbury."

In an illustrious career that included notable stage, film, and television roles, Ms. Lansbury first performed on Broadway in 1957's Hotel Paradiso and throughout her many years performing on Broadway, she was nominated for seven Tony Awards, winning six for the following: Mame (1966); Dear World (1969); Gypsy (1975); Sweeney Todd (1979); Blithe Spirit (2009); and was the recipient of the 2022 Special Award for Lifetime Achievement. She also hosted or co-hosted The Tony Awards five times, more than any other individual.

On Broadway Ms. Lansbury's credits include: Hotel Paradiso (1957); A Taste of Honey (1960); Anyone Can Whistle (1964); Mame (1966); Dear World (1969); Gypsy (1974 Revival); The King and I (1977 Revival); Sweeney Todd (1979); A Little Family Business (1982); Mame (1983 Revival); Deuce (2007); Blithe Spirit (2009 Revival); A Little Night Music (2009 Revival); Gore Vidal's The Best Man (2012 Revival).

On Tour Ms. Lansbury's credits include: Mame (1968); Gypsy (1974 Revival); Sweeney Todd (1980); Blithe Spirit (2014 Revival).

Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Van Diemen's Band To Tour Italian Baroque Musical Masterworks After Two Years Of CancellationsVan Diemen's Band To Tour Italian Baroque Musical Masterworks After Two Years Of Cancellations
October 13, 2022

It's third time lucky for Tasmania's 'super group' Van Diemen's Band from 20 October when it begins a State-wide tour of a program devoted exclusively to the Italian Baroque master composer Antonio Vivaldi (of Four Seasons fame) called The Harmonic Inspiration.
Beckett's Presents Theatre Vignette No.4 I'M WITH HER This MonthBeckett's Presents Theatre Vignette No.4 I'M WITH HER This Month
October 13, 2022

Sydney's beautiful Beckett's Glebe has announced the fourth in their exciting “dinner-theatre” series, I'M WITH HER – the brilliant new Australian play by Walkley Award winner, Victoria Midwinter Pitt (writer and director).
Carriageworks Announces Program Highlights For First Nations ProgramCarriageworks Announces Program Highlights For First Nations Program
October 13, 2022

Carriageworks, one of Australia's most significant contemporary multi-arts organisations, today announced the program highlights for PARTY | PROTEST | REMEMBER, a free precinct wide event on 12 November that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the founding of the National Black Theatre. 
Bowie Experience To Appear At The Adelphi Theatre in 2023Bowie Experience To Appear At The Adelphi Theatre in 2023
October 13, 2022

MRC Presents has announced that Bowie Experience, its highly successful touring theatre show, will play London's historic Adelphi Theatre on Tuesday 28 February 2023.
Marie Osmond, Mike DelGuidice, and Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood Go On Sale at bergenPACMarie Osmond, Mike DelGuidice, and Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood Go On Sale at bergenPAC
October 13, 2022

 bergenPAC has announced new shows that will take place in the newly renovated theater. Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot perform Friday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m., the iconic Marie Osmond takes the stage Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, and comedians Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood bring their improv show, Scared Scriptless, on Friday June 23, 2023.