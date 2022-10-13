Broadway Theatres to Dim Lights in Memory of Angela Lansbury

The Broadway community will honor the memory of Dame Angela Lansbury, the six-time Tony Award-winning actress whose career spanned six decades on Broadway. Ms. Lansbury passed away on October 11, 2022, at the age of 96. On October 15, 2022, the Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of Broadway theatres in New York for one minute at exactly 7:45pm on Saturday, October 15th, in her honor.

"Angela Lansbury was without a doubt one of Broadway's most endearing leading actresses and her influence in the world of musical theatre will forever live on," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "It is impossible to think of Broadway and not be reminded of Ms. Lansbury and some of her most iconic roles - from Mame and Gypsy to Sweeney Todd - just to name a few. We think of her as Broadway royalty and a member of our family, while recognizing that Hollywood thinks of her the same way. We're just proud she's ours too! Along with her legendary career and outstanding talent, it will be her grace, charisma, and kindness that we will fondly remember of the great Angela Lansbury."

In an illustrious career that included notable stage, film, and television roles, Ms. Lansbury first performed on Broadway in 1957's Hotel Paradiso and throughout her many years performing on Broadway, she was nominated for seven Tony Awards, winning six for the following: Mame (1966); Dear World (1969); Gypsy (1975); Sweeney Todd (1979); Blithe Spirit (2009); and was the recipient of the 2022 Special Award for Lifetime Achievement. She also hosted or co-hosted The Tony Awards five times, more than any other individual.

On Broadway Ms. Lansbury's credits include: Hotel Paradiso (1957); A Taste of Honey (1960); Anyone Can Whistle (1964); Mame (1966); Dear World (1969); Gypsy (1974 Revival); The King and I (1977 Revival); Sweeney Todd (1979); A Little Family Business (1982); Mame (1983 Revival); Deuce (2007); Blithe Spirit (2009 Revival); A Little Night Music (2009 Revival); Gore Vidal's The Best Man (2012 Revival).

On Tour Ms. Lansbury's credits include: Mame (1968); Gypsy (1974 Revival); Sweeney Todd (1980); Blithe Spirit (2014 Revival).